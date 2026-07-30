How Warner's streaming gamble sent Christopher Nolan into Universal's arms

The events of August 6 and 9, 1945, have been told in filmography several times in a hard-hitting manner. However, a decision by a production house in late 2020 resulted in the creation of cinema's biggest biopic ever. Warner Bros decided to bet on streaming more than theatrical releases, which drove director Christopher Nolan into the arms of Universal Pictures. Nolan came out with a biopic on the father of the atomic bomb, J Robert Oppenheimer, and the world witnessed a novel take on the bombing of Hiroshima. Universal Pictures now had a director who could deliver larger-than-life movies, and Nolan got the backing of a production house which would help him bring his imagination to life. Case in point: The Odyssey.

The breaking point: Warner’s streaming shock Over nearly two decades, Nolan delivered a string of critical and commercial successes for Warner Bros ., including Batman Begins, The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk and Tenet. But this relationship came under strain in December 2020 when Warner Bros revealed its “Project Popcorn” plan: 17 upcoming films, including major titles, would debut simultaneously in cinemas and on the HBO Max streaming platform. The move, aimed at growing its streaming service during the Covid-19 pandemic , applied to major titles without consulting many filmmakers. Nolan strongly criticised the decision. "Some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Nolan added, "Their decision makes no economic sense, and even the most casual Wall Street investor can see the difference between disruption and dysfunction.” He also described the plan as "a very, very, very, very messy situation" and said the filmmakers had not been treated properly. The fallout effectively ended Nolan's long association with Warner Bros. Universal made an offer built around the big screen In 2021, Nolan held talks with several major studios as he looked for a home for his next project, Oppenheimer. After considering offers from Sony Pictures, Apple and Paramount Pictures, he chose Universal Pictures. The partnership was officially announced on September 14, 2021.

Universal accepted the director's key demands. The studio committed a $100 million production budget along with a matching $100 million marketing campaign, guaranteed the film a 120-day exclusive run in theatres, and agreed not to release any other Universal titles for three weeks before or after Oppenheimer's release. Nolan also secured a share of “first-dollar gross” -- meaning he and his wife/producer Emma Thomas would earn about 20 per cent of box office revenue right from the first ticket sold, before the studio recouped costs. Oppenheimer: A historic home run Universal's gamble paid off almost immediately. The studio set Oppenheimer for release on July 21, 2023, claiming the coveted third weekend of July — the same slot that had delivered some of Christopher Nolan's biggest box office successes at Warner Bros., including The Dark Knight, Inception and Dunkirk.

Soon after, Warner Bros. announced that Greta Gerwig's Barbie would open on the same day, setting up one of the most talked-about box office clashes in recent Hollywood history. Although Barbie remained the bigger commercial success, Oppenheimer became a phenomenon in its own right. Made on a production budget of about $100 million, the film earned nearly $975 million worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing biographical films ever. It finished as the third-highest-grossing film of 2023, behind only Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and became Nolan's third-biggest box office hit after The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises.

The film's critical success matched its commercial performance. At the 96th Academy Awards, Oppenheimer won seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director for Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr., Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing and Best Original Score. The Odyssey: Nolan's biggest opening yet In July 2026, Nolan returned to theatres with The Odyssey, an ambitious adaptation of Homer's epic poem. Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway, the film was released in the original IMAX 15-perf/70mm format at a limited number of cinemas worldwide. It also became the first feature film to be shot entirely with IMAX film cameras.

Made on a reported budget of around $250 million, The Odyssey opened to $264.1 million worldwide, including $124.5 million in North America, making it the biggest global opening of Nolan's career. IMAX screenings alone contributed nearly $52 million, highlighting the filmmaker's ability to draw audiences to premium large-format screens. The strong momentum continued beyond opening weekend. The film earned $87 million in its second weekend after a modest 29.6 per cent drop -- the smallest second-weekend decline of Nolan's career. Its second-weekend earnings also surpassed the opening weekend of Oppenheimer. After just two weeks in theatres, The Odyssey had grossed $639.6 million worldwide and is on track to cross the $1 billion mark, according to Forbes.