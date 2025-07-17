Cane sugar vs corn syrup: Why Coca-Cola formulas differ across borders

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that soft-drink major Coca-Cola had agreed to begin using cane sugar in its beverages sold in the United States, following his discussions with the company.

“I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so,” Trump said on a Truth Social post. He thanked the company’s leadership for their cooperation.

While Coca-Cola has not confirmed any sweeping formula change, a company spokesperson responded that the beverage giant would “share details on new offerings soon” and appreciated the president’s “enthusiasm” for its product, news agency Reuters reported.

Why does Coca-Cola in the US use corn syrup? In the US, Coca-Cola is sweetened with high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS), not cane sugar. This has been the case since the 1980s, when many US food and beverage companies shifted from cane sugar to the cheaper alternative derived from corn. HFCS became popular due to its lower cost and abundant domestic supply. Products containing HFCS are less expensive to produce, offering a cost advantage over cane sugar. However, outside the US, especially in countries like Mexico and India, Coca-Cola still uses cane sugar, which is considered more natural by some consumers. Mexican Coca-Cola, known for its use of cane sugar, is even imported and sold in niche markets in the US for its perceived superior taste, CNN reported.

What’s driving the push to switch back to cane sugar? Trump’s announcement ties into a broader campaign under the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative. The initiative, aligned with Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, urges food companies to eliminate certain ingredients considered unhealthy, including artificial dyes and high-fructose corn syrup. Kennedy has voiced strong criticism of American sugar consumption, calling for dietary guidelines that emphasise “whole foods”. A May report from the MAHA Commission — a panel created under Trump to examine causes of chronic illness — highlighted HFCS as a contributor to conditions such as childhood obesity.

Despite these concerns, medical experts generally treat HFCS and cane sugar similarly, recommending reduced consumption of both, Reuters reported. What’s the political and economic angle? While the switch may appeal to health-conscious consumers, it also intersects with political and economic interests. Trump’s home state of Florida is the top US producer of sugarcane, while corn refiners are concentrated in the Midwest. ALSO READ: Maaza becomes Coca Cola's 3rd Indian brand to step into billion-dollar club John Bode, CEO of the Corn Refiners Association, criticised the idea of replacing HFCS with cane sugar. “Replacing high-fructose corn syrup with cane sugar doesn’t make sense,” he said, warning it could cost thousands of food manufacturing jobs, hurt farm income, and increase sugar imports — all without any nutritional gain.

Has Trump’s relationship with Coca-Cola always been positive? Trump’s association with Coca-Cola has been both personal and political. He’s long been known for his affection for Diet Coke, even famously installing a "Diet Coke button" in the Oval Office to summon the drink. He, however, has also clashed with the company in 2021, when Coca-Cola criticised Georgia’s controversial voting laws. Trump responded with calls for a boycott, though his properties continued to serve Coca-Cola products. Despite past friction, relations seem to have improved. In January, Coca-Cola Chairman James Quincey presented Trump with a commemorative Diet Coke bottle ahead of his second swearing-in, a symbolic gesture reflecting the company’s effort to stay in the administration’s good graces, CNN reported.

Why is Coke different in India? Coca-Cola in India uses cane sugar as its primary sweetener, unlike in the United States, where the drink is made with high-fructose corn syrup. The main difference between cane sugar and corn syrup lies in their sources and chemical composition: cane sugar is sucrose derived from sugar cane, while corn syrup (high-fructose corn syrup) is made from corn starch and contains a mix of glucose and fructose. Cane sugar typically costs more than high-fructose corn syrup; in recent years, cane sugar has been about 33 per cent to 150 per cent more expensive per pound, with production costs of cane sugar around $0.40 to $0.50 per pound versus $0.20 to $0.30 per pound for corn syrup, a Hindustan Times report mentioned.