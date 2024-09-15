Committed to helping Bangladesh expand economic opportunities, says US

The US on Sunday assured Bangladesh's interim government of its commitment to helping the country expand economic opportunities, build institutional capacity, and uphold human rights. The US commitment came as a high-level US delegation met Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "We are committed to helping expand economic opportunities, build institutional capacity, uphold human rights, and mitigate climate risks with our partner, Bangladesh," the US Embassy in Dhaka posted on X after the meeting. The US delegation at the meeting was headed by Assistant Secretary for International Finance of the US Department of Treasury Brent Neiman. The delegation also included US State Department Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Donald Lu, The Daily Star newspaper said.

"Great to meet the foreign affairs adviser at Padma House," said the embassy.

Neiman also met Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed.

After the meeting, the embassy said: We support Bangladesh's path towards renewed dynamism and growth. Our engagement with top economic policymakers centred on the authorities' efforts to propel economic growth, job creation, and sustainability, including through engaging with international financial institutions.

The six-member interagency delegation reached Dhaka on Saturday.

The US delegation is also scheduled to meet Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and attend a working lunch hosted by the foreign secretary in the state guest house Padma.

Earlier, the US State Department said the discussions will focus on how the US can contribute to Bangladesh's economic growth, financial stability, and development priorities.