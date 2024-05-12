Home / World News / Concerned about IMEC delay amid West Asia situation, says Jaishankar

Concerned about IMEC delay amid West Asia situation, says Jaishankar

Billed as a path-breaking initiative, the IMEC envisages a vast road, railroad and shipping networks among Saudi Arabia, India, the United States and Europe with an aim to ensure integration

S Jaishankar,Jaishankar
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2024 | 11:52 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The delay in implementation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) in view of the current situation in West Asia is a matter of "concern" and the expectation generated following firming up of the initiative in September last has to be "adjusted" a bit now, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said.

In an exclusive interview to PTI, Jaishankar said all the stakeholders of the IMEC -- a ship-to-rail transit network -- are committed to it as they feel it is a "great" initiative.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"It has definitely been a source of concern for us and the kind of expectation we had when the agreement was signed in September, we have had to adjust it a bit," he said when asked whether the ongoing crisis in West Asia would delay the project by at least a few years.

"On the other hand, all the parties to the agreement have reconfirmed that 'we think it is a great idea' and all are committed to it," he said.

Billed as a path-breaking initiative, the IMEC envisages a vast road, railroad and shipping networks among Saudi Arabia, India, the United States and Europe with an aim to ensure integration among Asia, Middle East and West.

"So we will have to wait for things to stabilise a bit. I think it is a matter of great concern and it is also a very complex issue. Because it is not a single issue on which you have a black and white judgement," Jaishankar said.

"I think you have a range of concerns out there, from terrorism to hostages to humanitarian corridor to a two-state solution," he said in the interview late Thursday.

"So how do you get the balance right and more important, how do you make it actually work on the ground," he added.

The initiative also envisages an electricity cable network, a hydrogen pipeline, high-speed data cable network to facilitate overall economic growth in the partner countries.

The IMEC is also seen as an initiative by like-minded nations to gain strategic influence in the face of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) that has faced increasing criticism over lack of transparency and disregard for sovereignty of the nations.

The BRI is a mega connectivity project that connects China with Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Russia and Europe.

The IMEC initiative was firmed up on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi. An agreement was signed by India, Saudi Arabia, the European Union, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the US and some other G20 partners for the corridor.

West Asia has been witnessing escalating tensions following attacks on Israel by Hamas on October 7 that killed 1,200 people. Hamas kidnapped more than 220 others, some of whom were released during a brief ceasefire.

India has been calling for de-escalation of the situation and creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations towards a two-state solution to the Palestine issue.

Also Read

IPL to international cricket: Top 10 fastest deliveries bowled in history

Adani Electricity to provide 60% of renewable electricity to Mumbai by 2027

Passenger trains in India are getting slower, and your trips longer

India to host virtual G20 summit today, Trudeau to attend, Biden to skip

It's for country to decide who represents them: EAM on Xi's absence at G20

Indonesia bus crash kills 11, mostly students, due to brake failure

Rise in UK knife attacks leads to crackdown and stokes public anxiety

Wary of Ukraine and Gaza war, Turkey and Greece test friendship initiative

Crews prepare for demolition at Francis Scott Key bridge collapse site

Roger Corman, Hollywood mentor, Oscar-winning 'King of the Bs', dies at 98

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :S JaishankarAsiaWest AsiaMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: May 12 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story