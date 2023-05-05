Home / World News / Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, says WHO

Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, says WHO

The WHO's emergency committee first declared that Covid represented its highest level of alert more than three years ago, on Jan. 30 2020

Reuters London
Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, says WHO

1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 7:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
The WHO's emergency committee first declared that Covid represented its highest level of alert more than three years ago, on Jan. 30 2020. The status helps focus international attention on a health threat, as well as bolstering collaboration on vaccines and treatments.

Lifting it is a sign of the progress the world has made in these areas, but Covid-19 is here to stay, the WHO has said, even if it no longer represents an emergency.
The death rate has slowed from a peak of more than 100,000 people per week in January 2021 to just over 3,500 in the week to April 24, according to WHO data.

Also Read

Covid global health emergency hopefully ends next year, says WHO chief

UK phones to get emergency alert system to warn of life-threatening events

Confusion and angst follow as China eases coronavirus restrictions

China's Covid curbs intensify as cases surge to highest since lockdown

Biden dials Erdogan, assures assistance amid Turkey earthquakes

Vice-President Dhankhar reaches London for King Charles III's Coronation

US job growth beats expectations in April; unemployment rate falls to 3.4%

Pakistan may pay for discounted Russian crude in Chinese currency: Report

Strong, shallow earthquake jolts central Japan: 1 killed, 13 injured

WGA strike: Writers association appeals to stop working on US-based shows

Topics :CoronavirusWorld Health Organization

First Published: May 05 2023 | 7:01 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story