Covid-related worrying impacts daydreams' more than night-dreams: Research

More than a hundred participants were asked how worried, anxious, and concerned they were during the COVID-19 pandemic, in this study from the University of Turku, Finland, UK and Australia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
They said that the emotional quality of night-dreams or experiencing more nightmares were outcomes linked more to how much a person worried about COVID-19 generally

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 6:27 PM IST
On days when people when worried more about COVID-19, they experienced more negative emotions while daydreaming.

However, people who generally tended to worry more about Covid, also tended to have more negative dreams, a new research examining how Covid-related concerns and worries affected the emotional quality of daydreaming and nighttime dreaming in these times found.

More than a hundred participants were asked how worried, anxious, and concerned they were during the COVID-19 pandemic, in this study from the University of Turku, Finland, UK and Australia. They reported their daydreams every evening and their nighttime dreams every morning upon waking up.

The researchers analysed more than 3000 reports of daydreams and night-dreams to come out with their findings, published in the journal Emotion, about how the pandemic has shaped people's inner experiences, having profoundly impacted the mental health of people worldwide.

They said that the emotional quality of night-dreams or experiencing more nightmares were outcomes linked more to how much a person worried about COVID-19 generally, rather than how much they worried about it on a particular day.

The results suggested that daily fluctuations in worry may play a more significant role in shaping individuals' inner experiences during the day than during the night, they said.

"These findings do show that our experiences during the day are associated with our nighttime experiences, but our dreams seem to rely more on particular individual differences rather than what exactly happens during the day.

"This is important because these differences may explain why some individuals may have better or worse mental health and well-being," said Pilleriin Sikka, lead researcher of the study and a postdoctoral research fellow at Stanford University, US.

The researchers also indicated in their study a need to rely less on general questionnaires and to use more longitudinal measures capturing day-to-day variations in COVID-19 worry and inner experiences.

They are now conducting a follow-up study, they said, to try and understand if the pandemic may have some lingering effects on people's inner experiences.

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 6:27 PM IST

