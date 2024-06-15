Home / World News / Cyber attack hits Pakistani UN Mission; email, YouTube channel breached

Cyber attack hits Pakistani UN Mission; email, YouTube channel breached

The breach targeted the email ID used by the Permanent Mission's information wing

cyber fraud
The mission's YouTube channel was also compromised, and the attackers altered its name, banners, and content. Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Islamabad/United Nations
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 5:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Pakistan's Permanent Mission to the UN was targeted by a cyber attack, infiltrating its official email account and the YouTube channel, a media report said on Saturday.

The cyber attack occurred on Friday, at 4 pm US time, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The breach targeted the email ID used by the Permanent Mission's information wing, the report said.

The mission's YouTube channel was also compromised, and the attackers altered its name, banners, and content, the report said, quoting sources.

The Pakistani UN mission requested all emails and videos put on its channels be ignored until they regain control of their accounts.

No group/entity has taken responsibility for the cyber attack.

Also Read

Govt working to prevent international spoof calls deceiving Indian citizens

Pakistani hackers may have hit 3 major Indian defence firms. Find out which

Cyberattack targeted brands, celebrity accounts including CNN, says TikTok

One kg flour for Rs 800, roti for Rs 25: How bad is inflation in Pakistan?

Here is how much Indians lost to cyber frauds between Jan and Apr of 2024

Peter Pellegrini, close ally of PM Fico, sworn in as Slovakia's president

Biden, Obama headline Los Angeles fundraiser with Clooney, Julia Roberts

Kuwait launches crackdown on illegal property extensions after Mangaf fire

Russia absent as world leaders meet at Swiss resort for Ukraine peace talks

Modi wraps up Italy visit, meets world leaders at G7 summit: Key takeaways

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Pakistan CyberattacksCyber fraudCyber AttacksUnited Nations

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story