Home / World News / Cyclone Ditwah devastation to cost Sri Lanka up to $7 billion: Official

Cyclone Ditwah devastation to cost Sri Lanka up to $7 billion: Official

Over 1.4 million people have been affected, with more than 233,000 sheltering in 1,441 relief centres

Sri Lanka Flood, Flood
According to the Disaster Management Centre, as of Tuesday, 783 homes have been destroyed and 31,417 partially damaged. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 12:10 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sri Lanka's total economic loss from Cyclone Ditwah is estimated to be between $6 billion and 7 billion, which is roughly 3-5 per cent of the island nation's GDP, a senior official overseeing recovery efforts said on Wednesday.

At least 465 people died so far, and 366 remain missing as Sri Lanka grapples with widespread flooding, landslides and severe infrastructure collapse, leaving several districts isolated and severely straining the country's disaster-response capacity.

"Given that all 25 districts are affected, we estimate the cost would be $6-7 billion," Prabath Chandrakirthi, Commissioner General of Essential Services, told reporters here.

Over 1.4 million people have been affected, with more than 233,000 sheltering in 1,441 relief centres.

Chandrakirthi said new legal provisions would be required to speed up post-disaster procedures.

"For example, under current laws, death certificates can only be issued after six months. We have to bring in new laws to reduce this period, he said.

Chandrakirthi said the government had decided to temporarily allow the import of frozen vegetables, as the main vegetable-growing areas in the central hilly districts have been devastated by landslides and floods.

Kandy reported the highest number of deaths at 118, followed by Nuwara Eliya with 89 and Badulla with 83, all in the central hill country.

Chandrakirthi said the house-cleaning allowance for affected families has been increased from LKR 10,000 to LKR 25,000 and will be disbursed without ownership verification.

According to the Disaster Management Centre, as of Tuesday, 783 homes have been destroyed and 31,417 partially damaged.

Telecommunications authorities said all disrupted services are expected to be restored by Thursday.

Over 4,000 communication towers went offline due to floods and landslides, of which about 2,800 of them have already been restored.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Why Trump is hinting at strikes inside Venezuela: All you need to know

Doctor to be sentenced for selling Matthew Perry ketamine before his death

The world's plastic glut is set to get much worse by 2040, shows study

US DOJ expands legal action against states refusing to share voter data

Deep-sea search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 to resume from Dec 30

Topics :sri lankaCycloneNatural Disasters

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story