Who is Hussain Sajwani, the man behind Trump's $20 bn data center plan?

Dubai-based billionaire and the founder of DAMAC Properties, Hussain Sajwani, was summoned by the US president-elect Donal Trump to attend an event at his residence at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday. Hussain pledged a $20 billion investment in data centers in the US during the event with Trump, according to a report by The Economic Times.

“For the last four years, we've been waiting for this moment,” Sajwani said on the stage. “We’re very, very excited now with his leadership and his open strategy and policy to encourage businesses to come to the US,” Sajwani said.

What are DAMAC properties?

DAMAC Properties is part of the DAMAC Group, a player in Dubai’s real estate market. The company is known for its mega projects, including luxury towers, villas, and hotels across the Middle East and Europe. Earlier, it has worked with brands like Versace and Fendi.

During his remarks at Mar-a-Lago, Sajwani said, “DAMAC had delivered 47,000 homes and had 33,000 more in the pipeline.”

The company has expanded beyond the Middle East, venturing into markets like London and now the United States. Furthermore, the company is also working on its upcoming $1 billion condo project in Miami.

DAMAC’s link to Donald Trump

Hussain Sajwani and Donald Trump have a long-standing business relationship. In 2013, they partnered to create the first Trump-branded golf course in the Middle East, part of DAMAC’s luxury DAMAC Hills project in Dubai. DAMAC paid Trump millions for the licensing rights to use his name and manage the golf course.

Reports suggest that Trump earned significantly from the deals, while Sajwani gained prestige from associating with the Trump brand. Their relationship goes beyond business as Trump’s sons Donald Jr and Eric attended Sajwani’s daughter’s wedding in 2018, and Sajwani is a regular visitor at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago events.

Also Read

Why is DAMAC investing in US data centers?

According to the report, Sajwani is now focusing on the booming demand for data centers driven by cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Through DAMAC’s digital arm, Edgnex Data Centres, Sajwani plans to invest $20 billion to develop data centers in eight US states, including Texas and Indiana.

This marks a major shift for Sajwani’s business, expanding beyond real estate into technology infrastructure. These data centers aim to compete with giants like Microsoft and Amazon, with plans for cutting-edge processing capacity.

Potential conflicts of interest

Sajwani’s investment is not just about business; it also highlights his close ties to Trump. Critics have raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest, as Trump maintains his real estate business while preparing for another term in the White House.

However, for Sajwani, this is a strategic move to grow his empire in a lucrative and rapidly growing industry. With Trump’s promised support for fast-tracking approvals, Sajwani’s venture into US data centers could reshape his global business footprint while strengthening his ties with The Trump Organization.