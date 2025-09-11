Home / World News / Trump announces posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom for Charlie Kirk

Trump announces posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom for Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and ardent Trump supporter, was shot dead while he was taking questions on gun violence during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (local time)

Trump
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump gesture during a ceremony marking the 24th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States at the Pentagon, in Washington. (Photo: Reuters)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 8:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
United States (US) President Donald Trump on Thursday awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously to conservative activist Charlie Kirk hours after he was shot dead on a Utah university campus while speaking to college students.
 
Speaking at the 9/11 memorial ceremony at the Pentagon, Trump said: "I express horror, grief on the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk. He was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty, and an inspiration to millions of people. Our prayers are with his wife and children. We miss him greatly".
 
"I have no doubt that Charlie's voice, the courage that he put into the hearts of countless people, especially young people, will live on. I am pleased to announce that I will soon be awarding Charlie Kirk posthumously the 'Presidential Medal of Freedom', the date of the ceremony will be announced," he said. 
 
Kirk was shot dead while he was taking questions, ironically, on gun violence during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (local time).
 
According to the Associated Press, Kirk was responding to a question — “Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the past decade?” — when a single shot struck his neck. Kirk had just raised the issue of transgender shooters. On Thursday, investigating agencies said ammunition in the shooter's recovered gun had engravings of transgender and anti-fascist aka Antifa ideology, the Wall Street Journal reported.
 
Since his death, Kirk’s past remarks on gun violence have resurfaced online. In 2023, after the Nashville Covenant School shooting that killed six people, he said gun deaths were an inevitable outcome of protecting Constitutional rights. He argued that some level of violence was unavoidable in an armed society and called for stronger families as well as armed guards in schools to curb such incidents.
 
Kirk was a prominent conservative voice in America’s ideological debates, offering arguments rooted in his unapologetic 'freedom-oriented' ideology. With over 14 million followers, his social media reach exceeded 150 million people monthly, and was a key voice in taking Conservative principles across US campuses.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ECB leaves interest rates unchanged at 2%, says still 'in a good place'

Netanyahu killed hostage deal hopes with strike on Hamas in Doha: Qatar

US inflation rises in August as fuel, food, air travel costs increases

UK fires ambassador to US Peter Mandelson over his links to Jeffrey Epstein

Musk regains world's richest title after briefly losing it to Larry Ellison

Topics :Donald TrumpGun rightsUSA9/11 anniversaryBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story