Donald Trump inauguration LIVE updates: Event to start at 10pm, swearing-in to take place indoors

Donald Trump swearing-in LIVE news: Donald Trump will be sworn in as 47th US President inside the US Capitol due to extreme cold weather conditions. Trump celebrated the eve of his second inauguration with a rally Sunday at the Capital One Arena in Washington. "Tomorrow at noon, the curtain closes our four long years of American decline, and we begin a brand new day of American strength and prosperity, dignity and pride," Trump said. "Once and for all, we're going to end the reign of a failed and corrupt political establishment in Washington." Speakers and performers at the event included musician Kid Rock, actor Jon Voight, and Dana White, the CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship, while billionaire supporter Elon Musk joined the president-elect on stage. When is the inauguration?

Trump will take the oath of office, administered by Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, at 12 pm EST (10:30 pm IST). Trump has stated that he intends his inaugural address to be uplifting. This would signify a departure from his first Inauguration Day speech in 2017, which detailed a broken country he described as 'American Carnage.' The outgoing president, Joe Biden, has said he plans to attend the ceremony and witness the transfer of power, a courtesy Trump, a Republican, did not afford him four years earlier. One of the major changes is the indoor arrangement of the ceremony, “due to dangerously cold temperatures projected in the nation’s capital,” Trump said on his social media platform, Truth Social. As a result, a vast majority of the ticketed guests will not be able to attend the ceremony in person, the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies said in a statement. Spectators will instead watch from other indoor venues of their choice. However, those with tickets for the Presidential Platform and members of Congress will be able to attend in person.