Donald Trump inauguration LIVE updates: Event to start at 10pm, swearing-in to take place indoors

Donald Trump swearing-in LIVE news: Donald Trump will be sworn in as 47th US President inside the US Capitol due to extreme cold weather conditions. Trump celebrated the eve of his second inauguration with a rally Sunday at the Capital One Arena in Washington. “Tomorrow at noon, the curtain closes our four long years of American decline, and we begin a brand new day of American strength and prosperity, dignity and pride,” Trump said. “Once and for all, we’re going to end the reign of a failed and corrupt political establishment in Washington.” Speakers and performers at the event included musician Kid Rock, actor Jon Voight, and Dana White, the CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship, while billionaire supporter Elon Musk joined the president-elect on stage.
When is the inauguration?
Trump will take the oath of office, administered by Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, at 12 pm EST (10:30 pm IST). Trump has stated that he intends his inaugural address to be uplifting. This would signify a departure from his first Inauguration Day speech in 2017, which detailed a broken country he described as 'American Carnage.' The outgoing president, Joe Biden, has said he plans to attend the ceremony and witness the transfer of power, a courtesy Trump, a Republican, did not afford him four years earlier. One of the major changes is the indoor arrangement of the ceremony, “due to dangerously cold temperatures projected in the nation’s capital,” Trump said on his social media platform, Truth Social. As a result, a vast majority of the ticketed guests will not be able to attend the ceremony in person, the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies said in a statement. Spectators will instead watch from other indoor venues of their choice. However, those with tickets for the Presidential Platform and members of Congress will be able to attend in person.
2:04 PM
Donald Trump LIVE news updates: Indian real estate partners of Donald Trump to attend swearing-in
Pankaj Bansal, director of M3M India, the real estate company executing the Trump Towers project in Gurugram, is in Washington DC to attend the inaugural ceremony of the President-elect.
1:38 PM
Pope Francis calls Trump's plans of mass deportation of immigrants 'a disgrace'
Pope Francis said Donald Trump’s plans to impose mass deportations of immigrants would be a “disgrace," as he weighed in on the incoming US president’s pledges nearly a decade after calling him “not Christian" for wanting to build a wall along the US-Mexican border.
12:48 PM
Trump inauguration: Who is invited?
Trump invited several foreign leaders to the ceremony, breaking precedent with tradition. Chinese President Xi Jinping is not attending, despite an invitation, but is sending a senior envoy. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said she hopes to attend. Argentina's president, Javier Milei, a strong supporter of Trump's, has said he will attend.
12:25 PM
Donald Trump returns to White House with a rare indoor inauguration
Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony, will be conducted indoors in the Capitol Rotunda, which seats about 600 people. The inaugural parade will also be held indoors at Washington's Capital One Arena in downtown Washington, about one mile (1.6 km) away, along with all three inaugural balls. Read here for more updates.
12:11 PM
Timeline for Trump's inauguration
-The inauguration day will begin with a service at St John's Church, Lafayette Square, followed by tea at the White House.
-The main event stage will host musical performances and opening remarks.
-That will be followed by the oath taking of Trump and Vance.
-Trump will then head inside to the President's Room to sign key documents. - Trump will also attend a lunch hosted by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies.
11:43 AM
What Donald Trump said at Maga rally ahead of inauguration
President-elect Donald Trump reiterated his campaign pledge to implement strict immigration measures on his first day in office, in an address to thousands of supporters at Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC, on Sunday.