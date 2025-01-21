'She is smarter, would have chosen her as VP': Donald Trump on Usha Vance

Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 47th President of the United States, with JD Vance assuming the role of Vice President. The 78-year-old Republican addressed a lively crowd in Washington DC following his inauguration.

After taking the oath of office and delivering his inaugural address, Trump exited the Capitol Rotunda, the main venue for the ceremony, to greet the invited guests inside. Among the crowd were many young supporters, whom Trump praised for their enthusiasm, noting their energy surpassed that of those he had spoken to in the Rotunda.

‘She is smarter’, says Trump

While addressing the gathering, Trump took the opportunity to commend his team, particularly JD Vance, for his successful re-election to the Senate. Reflecting on his endorsement of Vance’s Senate campaign in Ohio, Trump remarked, “I watched JD over a period of time. I endorsed him in Ohio. He was a great senator and a very, very smart one.” However, he quickly added with a smile, “the only one smarter is his wife.”

Trump’s mention of JD Vance’s wife, Usha Vance, of Indian origin, sparked laughter from the crowd. He then turned to Vance and jokingly said, “I would have chosen her, but somehow the line of succession didn’t work that way, right?” JD Vance smiled and nodded in agreement.

“She is great and he is great. This is a great, beautiful couple with an unbelievable career,” Trump continued.

Usha Vance, dressed in a stylish all-pink outfit, became a viral sensation at the event, with her heartwarming reaction to her husband's oath-taking. As Trump was sworn in, Usha's admiring gaze and radiant smile captivated social media users.

Donald Trump’s Presidency begins

Following the oath, President Trump delivered a powerful speech, stating, “My recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal, and all of these many betrayals that have taken place, and to give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy, and indeed their freedom.”

He added, “From this moment on, America’s decline is over. Our liberties and our nation's glorious destiny will no longer be denied, and we will immediately restore the integrity, competency, and loyalty of America’s government.”

Trump inauguration: Executive actions on Day One

Shortly after his inauguration, President Trump wasted no time in signing executive orders aimed at reversing 78 policies enacted by the Biden administration. Among these actions were the reinstatement of the ‘Remain in Mexico’ immigration policy, the designation of cartels and gangs as Foreign Terrorist Organisations, the withdrawal of the US from the Paris climate agreement, and a 75-day delay on the TikTok ban.

President Trump also announced a broad pardon for approximately 1,500 individuals involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. This move was part of his larger effort to bring an end to what had become the largest investigation and prosecution in the history of the Justice Department.

