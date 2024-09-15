Donald Trump says he hates Taylor Swift after latter endorses Kamala Harris

By Alicia Diaz



Donald Trump said that he hates Taylor Swift, denouncing her on Truth Social days after she endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and praised her running mate Tim Walz for his support of women and the LGBTQ community.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Swift said that a separate Truth Social post by Trump in August, which falsely depicted her as endorsing the Republican nominee using an AI-generated image, prompted her to publicly back Harris in an Instagram post on Sept. 10.

“I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” Swift said.

Polling of the US presidential election signals that the race will be tight. Given Swift’s powerful pop-culture influence, the endorsement holds the potential to motivate her millions of dedicated fans to show up at the polls. Still, it’s unclear whether Swift has significantly shifted public opinion or will shift it further. Just 6% of adults said Swift’s endorsement of Harris made them more likely to vote for her in an ABC News-Ipsos poll released Sunday.

Democrats swiftly criticized and poked fun at Trump’s post, which said only “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

More From This Section

“Cats! Dogs! Geese! Laura Loomer! Look, now he’s attacking Taylor!” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a post on X.

“Voters know All Too Well how dangerous Trump and his Project 2025 agenda will be if he wins,” Harris-Walz campaign spokesperson Sarafina Chitika said in a statement, alluding to a Swift song title.

Swift endorsed Joe Biden for president in 2020.