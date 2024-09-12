Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tighter security planned for US election certification after Capitol attack

His supporters stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent the Congress from certifying Biden's win | Photo: pexels
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 9:48 AM IST
The US government will increase security for Congress' certification of the Nov. 5 election result, which is due on Jan. 6, to avoid a repeat of the 2021 attack on the Capitol by supporters of Republican former President Donald Trump.
 
Why it's important
 

The US Department of Homeland Security has designated the congressional certification of the election as a "national special security event," the Secret Service said in a statement on Wednesday. Republican presidential candidate Trump faces Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in what polls show to be a tight election race.
 
The designation allows federal government, state and local resources to be dedicated to the security operation. It also puts the Secret Service in charge of the security plan.
 
The Secret Service said the designation was recommended in reports by a congressional probe and a watchdog investigation into the 2021 Capitol attacks.
 
Context

His supporters stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent the Congress from certifying Biden's win. Trump's alleged role was probed by a congressional panel and he has been indicted over accusations of illegally trying to overturn his 2020 election loss.

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

