Bavarian Nordic partners with Serum Institute for Mpox vaccine production

Danish biotech company Bavarian Nordic A/S has entered into an agreement with the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, to produce Mpox vaccine for the Indian market, the company said in a press release.

Under the terms of the deal, Bavarian Nordic will transfer its technology to the Serum Institute, enabling the Indian company to supply vaccines for the domestic market. Additionally, this collaboration will allow the Serum Institute to conduct contract manufacturing for Bavarian, increasing its global production capacity, according to a statement issued by Bavarian Nordic on Monday.

So far in 2024, over 65,700 cases of Mpox have been recorded, mainly in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with approximately 1,200 fatalities. Children have been particularly affected by the disease.

A new strain of the monkeypox virus, responsible for Mpox, has been detected in several African nations, as well as in the US, the UK, and Thailand. This mutated variant appears to spread more rapidly through sexual contact and is associated with a higher mortality rate, reflecting its more virulent nature.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India, said, “...Leveraging our manufacturing strength and rapid response capabilities, we aim to enhance epidemic preparedness and expand access to life-saving vaccines, safeguarding vulnerable populations and easing the global burden of Mpox."

Paul Chaplin, president and CEO of Bavarian Nordic, said, "...While there are currently no capacity constraints, scaling of global manufacturing is an important step to ensure the continued equitable access to the vaccine for all countries, and we are pleased to establish this collaboration with SII, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume. We continue to work with partners globally to explore additional opportunities for local manufacturing to further support vaccine supply.”

The agreement with the Serum Institute follows a profit-sharing model, with no upfront or milestone payments, Bavarian stated.

Mpox outbreak

This year, the Mpox outbreak, caused by a new variant known as clade 1b, escalated into a significant public health crisis, primarily affecting Central Africa. The epidemic began in September 2023 and has since resulted in over 812 deaths as of December 2024, with a fatality rate of approximately 3 per cent.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) remains the epicentre, reporting nearly all cases and fatalities, particularly among children under 15 years of age.

On August 14, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the situation a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) due to the rapid spread of this new strain and its potential to affect neighbouring countries.

International health authorities have mobilised resources to combat the outbreak, emphasising the need for vaccination campaigns and enhanced surveillance. Vaccination efforts have commenced in several affected nations, including Rwanda and the DRC, aiming to curb transmission and protect vulnerable populations.