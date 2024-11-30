WHO chief congratulates Okonjo on reappointment as WTO Director General

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, congratulated Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her reappointment as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) for a second term.

In a post on the social media platform, X, Ghebreyesus said, "Congratulations, my sister @NOIweala! The trust @wto Member States have invested in you is well deserved. Looking forward to continuing our close collaboration".

In a press statement, The WTO announced, "The General Council of the World Trade Organization (WTO) agreed on 29 November by consensus to reappoint Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Director-General for a second four-year term, set to begin on 1 September 2025. This decision reflects broad recognition of her exceptional leadership and strategic vision for the future of the WTO".

It was noted that the reappointment process, initiated on October 8, 2024, was overseen by Ambassador Petter Olberg of Norway, Chair of the General Council.

According to the WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala first assumed office as Director-General on March 1, 2021, becoming the first woman and first African to lead the WTO. Her first term concludes on August 31, 2025. Her reappointment highlights the strong support for her efforts to enhance the WTO's relevance and capacity in addressing the evolving challenges of global trade.

On her reappointment, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala thanked the members and highlighted the challenges she plans to address in the next four years.

"While the WTO faces a significant number of challenges and has a heavy workload to accomplish, it is also confronted by new opportunities which, if it can be seized, could make a world of difference in the lives of the ordinary people that members are here to serve, and would also make a difference in preserving and sustaining our planet", she said.

She also added, "My vision for the next four years is a WTO that delivers results by working on legacy agreements and other issues, focuses on reforms to make it fit for purpose for the 21st century and seizes exciting new opportunities in world trade".