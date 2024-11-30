Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / WHO chief congratulates Okonjo on reappointment as WTO Director General

WHO chief congratulates Okonjo on reappointment as WTO Director General

On her reappointment, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala thanked the members and highlighted the challenges she plans to address

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, WTO Director-General
According to the WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala first assumed office as Director-General on March 1, 2021. Image: X@wto
ANI Others
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, congratulated Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her reappointment as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) for a second term.

In a post on the social media platform, X, Ghebreyesus said, "Congratulations, my sister @NOIweala! The trust @wto Member States have invested in you is well deserved. Looking forward to continuing our close collaboration".

In a press statement, The WTO announced, "The General Council of the World Trade Organization (WTO) agreed on 29 November by consensus to reappoint Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Director-General for a second four-year term, set to begin on 1 September 2025. This decision reflects broad recognition of her exceptional leadership and strategic vision for the future of the WTO".

It was noted that the reappointment process, initiated on October 8, 2024, was overseen by Ambassador Petter Olberg of Norway, Chair of the General Council.

According to the WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala first assumed office as Director-General on March 1, 2021, becoming the first woman and first African to lead the WTO. Her first term concludes on August 31, 2025. Her reappointment highlights the strong support for her efforts to enhance the WTO's relevance and capacity in addressing the evolving challenges of global trade.

On her reappointment, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala thanked the members and highlighted the challenges she plans to address in the next four years.

"While the WTO faces a significant number of challenges and has a heavy workload to accomplish, it is also confronted by new opportunities which, if it can be seized, could make a world of difference in the lives of the ordinary people that members are here to serve, and would also make a difference in preserving and sustaining our planet", she said.

She also added, "My vision for the next four years is a WTO that delivers results by working on legacy agreements and other issues, focuses on reforms to make it fit for purpose for the 21st century and seizes exciting new opportunities in world trade".

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

WHO Africa director-elect dies while receiving treatment in India

WHO begins 16 Days of Activism against gender based violence ending Dec 10

Mpox continues to be public health emergency as cases resurge, says WHO

World Pneumonia Day 2024: Know history, prevention, significance and theme

New study claims Mpox clade la has evolved to spread from human to human

Topics :World Health OrganizationWorld Trade OrganizationWHOWTO

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story