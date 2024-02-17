Home / World News / Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude strikes Myanmar, no casualties reported

Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude strikes Myanmar, no casualties reported

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale was recorded in Myanmar on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock
ANI Asia

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale was recorded in Myanmar on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The tremors were felt at 9:25:24 Indian Standard Time (IST).

The epicentre of the quake was registered at latitude 22.96 and longitude 93.77 at a depth of 47 km, according to the NCS.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 17-02-2024, 09:25:24 IST, Lat: 22.96 & Long: 93.77, Depth: 47 Km ,Location: Myanmar for more information Download the BhooKamp App," the NCS posted on X.

So far, no casualty or loss of property has been reported.

Further details are awaited.

Last month, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale jolted Myanmar on January 12, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake struck at 07:23 am (IST), at a depth of 88 kilometres.

Topics :EarthquakeEarthquake WarningEarthquake predictionMyanmar

First Published: Feb 17 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

