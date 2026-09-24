Home / World News / Egg bites, Burger bowls: McDonald's tests protein-rich menu for GLP-1 users

Egg bites, Burger bowls: McDonald's tests protein-rich menu for GLP-1 users

The fast-food giant is testing chicken and burger bowls, snack wraps and egg bites as some consumers on GLP-1 drugs seek smaller portions and more protein

Pedestrians carry McDonald's bags in New York
Pedestrians carry McDonald's bags in New York | Image Credit: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 7:49 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
By Daniela Sirtori
 
McDonald’s Corp. is looking at launching meals that appeal to consumers on weight-loss drugs and those seeking more protein. 
The lineup being tested includes a crispy chicken bowl in a bed of lettuce, cheese and tomatoes, topped with ranch. Another option includes a grilled-chicken snack wrap. The company is also exploring a burger bowl, according to a company presentation Wednesday, as well as breakfast options such as egg bites. 
McDonald’s is still tinkering with the offerings and figuring out when any products would be launched.
 
Some customers are looking for smaller portions while steering clear of large bundled meals and sugary drinks, the company said. At the event, McDonald’s served attendees a strawberry lychee drink made with water instead of lemonade, which cuts down on the calories.
 
About 84% of households with GLP-1 users in the US visit McDonald’s, the company said. Many of them are gravitating to existing menu items such as the Happy Meal, the Filet-O-Fish, and McNuggets. 
 
Grilled chicken was the number one item that protein-seeking customers have asked McDonald’s to bring back, the company said. The company removed grilled chicken in 2020 as it sought to simplify its menu during the pandemic.
 
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

After Trump's annihilation threat, Pezeshkian says Iran won't surrender

Cargo ship MV Cape Dao hit in Strait of Hormuz, 1 Indian on board killed

Worries about AI internet takeover gain new urgency among doomsday scenario

Dolly Parton's estate in turmoil after accusations of extortion

Fact check: A look at what Donald Trump got wrong in UN address

Topics :McDonald’sMcDonaldsGLP1weight loss

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEStocks to WatchNSE IPO ListingAstha Kunj gangrapeAditya Infotech ShareMilky Mist Dairy Food ShareSS Retail sharesDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 7:48 AM IST

Next Story