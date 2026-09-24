Egg bites, Burger bowls: McDonald's tests protein-rich menu for GLP-1 users

By Daniela Sirtori

McDonald’s Corp. is looking at launching meals that appeal to consumers on weight-loss drugs and those seeking more protein.

McDonald’s is still tinkering with the offerings and figuring out when any products would be launched.

Some customers are looking for smaller portions while steering clear of large bundled meals and sugary drinks, the company said. At the event, McDonald’s served attendees a strawberry lychee drink made with water instead of lemonade, which cuts down on the calories.

The lineup being tested includes a crispy chicken bowl in a bed of lettuce, cheese and tomatoes, topped with ranch. Another option includes a grilled-chicken snack wrap. The company is also exploring a burger bowl, according to a company presentation Wednesday, as well as breakfast options such as egg bites.