Home / World News / Elon Musk has a secret third child with Grimes, reveals upcoming biography

Elon Musk has a secret third child with Grimes, reveals upcoming biography

Elon Musk dated the 35-year-old Canadian musician, whose real name is Claire Boucher, on and off between 2018 and 2022

BS Web Team New Delhi
Elon Musk with his ex-partner partner Grimes (File)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 12:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has a third child with his ex-partner partner Grimes, a new biography has revealed, according to a report by The New York Times stated that Walter Isaacson confirmed the couple had a third child in his biography, Elon Musk due to be released on September 12.

The child, named Techno Mechanicus, also goes by "Tau." Not much is known about him or when he was born, and the details have been a closely guarded secret.

The Tesla CEO dated the 35-year-old Canadian musician, whose real name is Claire Boucher, on and off between 2018 and 2022. While they have since split, Grimes has previously stated their relationship is "fluid". The couple's first child, a boy, named X Æ A-Xii, or X, was born in 2020. Their daughter is named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, or Y, and was born via surrogate in December 2021.

Musk now has ten known biological children with three different women.

Excerpts released from Issacson's upcoming book also contain details about the Tesla CEO's involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war.

An extract of the book, published by CNN, revealed that Musk ordered SpaceX engineers to cut off Ukrainian access to the Starlink satellite network to prevent a drone attack on Russian warships last year.

The extract describes how armed drones were approaching a Russian fleet near the Crimean coast when they "lost connectivity and washed ashore harmlessly". Musk reportedly feared the attack on occupied Crime would start a "mini-Pearl Harbour".

However, Musk has denied accusations that he had turned off the Starlink network in the area. He claimed that he had simply not agreed to a request from Ukraine to activate it all the way to the port city of Sevastopol.

According to publishers Simon & Schuster, Isaacson followed Musk for two years to understand how the tech billionaire operates.

Also Read

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

Delhi Declaration calls for all states to uphold int'l law on Ukraine war

How Elon Musk's empire has made him a problem for the Biden administration

Elon Musk unveils new company xAI to 'understand true nature of universe'

Top headlines: Elon Musk meets PM Modi, PE firms go for block deals

No report of any Indian national getting affected in Morocco earthquake

No way Putin will be arrested if he attends Rio G20 meet: Brazil Prez

US President Biden leaves for Vietnam after concluding India visit

UK to give $2 bn to Green Climate Fund in biggest single funding commitment

Russia turning to old ally N Korea to resupply its arsenal for Ukraine war

Topics :Elon MuskElon Musk TeslaBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story