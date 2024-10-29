Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Elon Musk-led SpaceX plans to launch 20 Starlink internet satellites today

Elon Musk-led SpaceX plans to launch 20 Starlink internet satellites today

SpaceX is launching 20 more Starlink satellites into space. The company operates over 6,400 Starlink spacecraft in LEO and out of these, over 250 are DTC satellites

SpaceX Satellite Launch
SpaceX Satellite Launch | Bloomberg
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 3:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Elon Musk-founded SpaceX plans to launch another set of Starlink internet satellites carrying around 20 Starlink spacecraft on Tuesday morning (October 29).
 
The 20 Starlink spacecraft, which includes 13 direct-to-cell (DTC) capabilities, will lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base today during an hour-long window that begins at 7:44 a.m. EDT (1144 GMT; 4:44 a.m. local California time). According to IST, the launch will take place at 5:14 pm. 
 
The live streaming of the launch event can be viewed live via X which will begin five minutes before the liftoff.
 
If everything goes as per plan, the Falcon 9's first stage will return to Earth in about eight minutes after liftoff. It will touch the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You," stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
 
According to SpaceX's mission description, this would be the 14th launch and landing for this particular booster and the 11th Starlink mission overall.
 
The upper stage of Falcon 9 will take the Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit (LEO) where they will be deployed in the next one hour of the liftoff. 

More From This Section

Treasury issues rule to block US from helping China develop advanced tech

Israeli strike in northern Gaza killed 34 people, says Palestinian official

What does a shocking parliamentary loss for Japan's long-ruling party mean?

UK may revive China trade talks. What caused the years-long freeze?

Petition seeking ban on deposed B'desh PM Hasina's Awami League withdrawn

 
SpaceX has already launched over 100 Falcon 9 missions this year, around two-thirds of which ferried the Starlink constellation satellites.
 
According to astrophysicist and satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell, SpaceX operates over 6,400 Starlink spacecraft in LEO. Out of these, over 250 are DTC satellites.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SpaceX to launch Europe's Hera to study asteroid surface, structure

History in making: SpaceX mission crew complete first commercial spacewalk

Polaris Dawn Mission: All you need to know about first private spacewalk

FAA grounds SpaceX after Falcon 9 rocket falls over in flames at landing

Elon Musk's Polaris Dawn: All you need to know about SpaceX space mission

Topics :SpaceX Falcon 9FalconSpaceXSpaceX satellite

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story