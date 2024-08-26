Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Elon Musk's Polaris Dawn: All you need to know about SpaceX space mission

Elon Musk's Polaris Dawn: All you need to know about SpaceX space mission

The company finished rehearsals and a static fire test for the Falcon-9 rocket, set to launch four astronauts on August 27 from Nasa's Kennedy Space Centre

SpaceX, Elon Musk, falcon 9 rocket
Photo: Bloomberg
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 4:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
SpaceX is gearing up to launch its Polaris Dawn mission, setting several new milestones in the history of commercial spaceflight.

The private aerospace company has completed full dress rehearsals and a static fire test of the Falcon-9 rocket, which will transport four astronauts into space.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The mission, scheduled for launch on August 27, 2024, from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, marks a major advancement in private space exploration.

The Polaris Dawn team, led by billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, will embark on a five-day mission aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. The crew includes pilot Scott ‘Kidd’ Poteet and mission specialists Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon, both of whom are SpaceX engineers. A key objective of this mission is to perform the first-ever commercial spacewalk.

Testing limits in space

On the third day of the journey, crew members will leave the spacecraft at an altitude of roughly 435 miles (700 km) above Earth, spending up to 20 minutes exposed to the vacuum of space.

This mission will also test SpaceX’s new extravehicular activity (EVA) suits, designed for future extended missions.

More From This Section

Russia unleashes massive drone, missile attack on Ukraine, at least 5 dead

Despite regime change, Dhaka traffic more chaotic due to sporadic protests

As US rate cuts near, economic 'soft-landing' odds could dictate market

Yet to see accusations against Telegram founder Pavel Durov: Kremlin

Will respond to Ukraine's Kursk attack, ceasefire talks irrelevant: Kremlin


Polaris Dawn aims to achieve a record-breaking orbital altitude for a commercial flight, potentially reaching up to 1,400 km above Earth's surface. This would surpass the previous record set by Gemini 11 and be the highest earth orbit reached by humans since the Apollo programme.

Probing space radiation

Additionally, Polaris Dawn will enter the Van Allen radiation belt, providing researchers with valuable data on the effects of space radiation on both human health and spacecraft systems — information essential for planning future lunar and Martian missions.

The crew will also test Starlink’s laser-based communication technology in space, which is crucial for future deep space missions. They will conduct numerous scientific experiments, including studies on human health in space and the effects of spaceflight on various biological processes.

Spacewalk challenges

The mission presents unique challenges, such as the absence of an airlock on the Crew Dragon capsule. To prepare for the spacewalk, the crew will undergo an extended pre-breathing procedure, gradually reducing cabin pressure over 45 hours.

As the first of three planned missions under the Polaris programme, Polaris Dawn represents a significant step towards SpaceX’s vision of advancing human spaceflight capabilities and paving the way for interplanetary travel.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US elections: Will keep Musk in cabinet if elected as president, says Trump

Nasa selects Musk's SpaceX to rescue astronauts marooned in space

Elon Musk's X drew capital from Silicon Valley elites, global funds

Musk's Neuralink says second trial implant went well, no retraction issue

Elon Musk should try something new for a change: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Topics :Elon MuskSpaceX Falcon 9SpaceX’s launchSpaceXSpacewalkNASA

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story