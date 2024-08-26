Elon Musk's Polaris Dawn: All you need to know about SpaceX space mission

SpaceX is gearing up to launch its Polaris Dawn mission, setting several new milestones in the history of commercial spaceflight.

The private aerospace company has completed full dress rehearsals and a static fire test of the Falcon-9 rocket, which will transport four astronauts into space.

The mission, scheduled for launch on August 27, 2024, from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, marks a major advancement in private space exploration.

The Polaris Dawn team, led by billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, will embark on a five-day mission aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. The crew includes pilot Scott ‘Kidd’ Poteet and mission specialists Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon, both of whom are SpaceX engineers. A key objective of this mission is to perform the first-ever commercial spacewalk.

Testing limits in space

On the third day of the journey, crew members will leave the spacecraft at an altitude of roughly 435 miles (700 km) above Earth, spending up to 20 minutes exposed to the vacuum of space.

This mission will also test SpaceX’s new extravehicular activity (EVA) suits, designed for future extended missions.

Polaris Dawn aims to achieve a record-breaking orbital altitude for a commercial flight, potentially reaching up to 1,400 km above Earth's surface. This would surpass the previous record set by Gemini 11 and be the highest earth orbit reached by humans since the Apollo programme.

Probing space radiation

Additionally, Polaris Dawn will enter the Van Allen radiation belt, providing researchers with valuable data on the effects of space radiation on both human health and spacecraft systems — information essential for planning future lunar and Martian missions.

The crew will also test Starlink’s laser-based communication technology in space, which is crucial for future deep space missions. They will conduct numerous scientific experiments, including studies on human health in space and the effects of spaceflight on various biological processes.

Spacewalk challenges

The mission presents unique challenges, such as the absence of an airlock on the Crew Dragon capsule. To prepare for the spacewalk, the crew will undergo an extended pre-breathing procedure, gradually reducing cabin pressure over 45 hours.

As the first of three planned missions under the Polaris programme, Polaris Dawn represents a significant step towards SpaceX’s vision of advancing human spaceflight capabilities and paving the way for interplanetary travel.