Emirate of Ajman records 7% growth in tourism revenue in Q1 of 2024

In 2023, October recorded a 5 per cent increase in tourism activity, leading to a significant 11 per cent rise in visitor numbers

The Emirate of Ajman witnessed a 7 per cent increase in total tourism revenue in the first quarter of 2024, driven by a 3 per cent rise in occupancy rates and a 9% growth in visitor numbers compared to the same period in 2023.

The average hotel stay duration also increased by 5 per cent, according to a statement issued by the Ajman Tourism Development Department today, on the eve of its participation in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024, taking place on May 6-9, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Department, according to the statement, aims to showcase Ajman's rich cultural heritage, events calendar, diverse tourism offerings, and the remarkable growth trajectory of the tourism sector, in addition to seeking strategic partners to enhance cooperation and strengthen Ajman's position as a leading global tourism destination.

In 2023, October recorded a 5 per cent increase in tourism activity, leading to a significant 11 per cent rise in visitor numbers. This increase in occupancy rates contributed to a 5 per cent growth in revenue per available room (RevPAR). Consequently, total revenue increased by 11 per cent on an annual basis.

