EU, China start talks on lifting EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles

The European Union imposed tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) late last year, saying they were needed to counter cheap loans

The European Commission has said it is willing to continue negotiating an alternative to tariffs with China. | Photo: Flickr
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 12:07 AM IST
The European Union and China have begun negotiations on the abolition of EU tariffs on imports of Chinese electric cars, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday. 
EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic met China commerce minister Wang Wentao during a visit to Beijing at the end of March and both sides agreed to resolve a dispute over EU tariffs through negotiations, Handelsblatt reported. 
The European Union imposed tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) late last year, saying they were needed to counter cheap loans, land and raw materials and other subsidies and the goal was a level playing field, not shutting Chinese car makers out. 
The European Commission has said it is willing to continue negotiating an alternative to tariffs with China. 
First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 12:07 AM IST

