Home / World News / Eurozone slips into recession after GDP shrinks 0.1% in Jan-Mar: Report

Eurozone slips into recession after GDP shrinks 0.1% in Jan-Mar: Report

The Eurozone has fallen into recession, new data show, as its economy contracted over the winter, according to a media report

IANS London
Eurozone slips into recession after GDP shrinks 0.1% in Jan-Mar: Report

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 4:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Eurozone has fallen into recession, new data show, as its economy contracted over the winter, according to a media report.

GDP across the Euro area shrank by 0.1 per cent in the first quarter of this year, downgraded from a previous estimate that the economy stagnated, The Guardian reported.

This follows a 0.1 per cent contraction in GDP in the fourth quarter of last year, meaning the 20-nation economy has shrunk for two quarters in a row - the standard definition of a recession, the report said.

It was dragged down by Ireland, where GDP fell by 4.6 per cent in the first quarter of this year - although economists have questioned whether that really reflects the performance of the Irish economy.

Lithuania's economy shrank by 2.1 per cent, while the Netherlands contracted by 0.7 per cent. Germany, Europe's largest economy, shrank by 0.3 per cent and is also in recession.

Europe's economy has been hit by the economic disruption caused by the Ukraine war, which has pushed up energy and food prices.

That had prompted a series of interest rate hikes, as the European Central Bank tried to battle higher inflation, The Guardian reported.

Household final consumption expenditure decreased by 0.3 per cent in the Euro area during the first three months of this year, following a 1 per cent drop in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Government final consumption expenditure (which tracks government spending on goods and services) decreased by 1.6 per cent in the Euro area in January-March, The Guardian reported.

Gross fixed capital formation, which tracks investment, increased by 0.6 per cent in Q1.

But trade deteriorated. Exports decreased by 0.1 per cent in the Euro area while imports dropped by 1.3 per cent, showing that demand was hit by the cost of living squeeze.

--IANS

san/arm

Also Read

GDP preview: Why is India likely to retain fastest-growing economy tag

Advance estimates fail to gauge economy correctly in periods of uncertainty

India GDP growth slows down to 4.4% in Q3; FY23 estimate retained at 7%

Per capita GDP for Bangladesh higher than India till 2022, says IMF

Eurozone inflation slows to 8.5% in January: EU statistical bureau

Nasa's telescope detects complex molecules in galaxy 12 bn light-years away

Biden invites LGBTQ+ individuals to White House for Pride Month celebration

Imran Khan appears before Islamabad HC for hearings in multiple cases

US' Antony Blinken announces $150M aid for Syria, Iraq at Saudi conference

UK govt to remove Chinese surveillance equipment from sensitive sites

Topics :EurozoneEurozone economyGDPEuropean Union

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story