'If Trump loses, I'm...': Elon Musk declares full support for Donald Trump

Billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk said he was “all in” for former US President Donald Trump, backing his presidential campaign while speaking with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in an interview. He added that if Trump failed to win the US Presidential elections, he would be "f****d".

Musk’s comments during the interview followed his appearance at a Pennsylvania rally alongside Trump, where the tech giant was seen jumping enthusiastically and even dancing while on stage with the Republican candidate. At the rally, held at the site where Trump survived an assassination attempt, Musk also jokingly referred to himself as “Dark MAGA”. MAGA, here is an abbreviation of Trump campaign slogan: 'Make America great again'.

Democrats using ‘illegals’ as potential vote bank: Musk

During his conversation with Carlson, Musk touched on a variety of political topics, including the impact of immigration on upcoming elections. Musk said he believed that the Democratic administration was purposely relocating migrants, who he described as ‘illegals’, to swing states in a bid to shift the political balance. He speculated that if granted citizenship, these migrants would likely vote Democrat, potentially swaying future elections.

“So my prediction is, if there's another four years of a Dem administration, they will legalise so many illegals that... the next election there won't be any swing states, and this will be a single-party country,” Musk said.

Musk expressed concerns about the future of the US, warning that without a Trump victory, the country could face a pivotal shift. He even suggested that if Trump were to lose, it could signal the end of democratic elections in the country, stating, “If Trump doesn’t win this election, it's the last election we’re going to have.”

He also criticised Democratic candidate and Vice-President Kamala Harris for her reliance on a teleprompter for speeches, referring to an incident where a teleprompter malfunction caused her to repeat herself during a speech.

‘Improve the liberty of Americans’: Musk

The conversation also touched on broader societal issues, with Musk shockingly expressing distress at the supposed decline of religion in the United States. He argued that the erosion of religious values had led to the rise of what he called the ‘woke mind virus’, which he viewed as a detrimental force in society. However, Musk remained optimistic that a Trump administration could improve the freedoms enjoyed by Americans.

Technology and artificial intelligence (AI) advancements were also on the agenda. Musk highlighted the rapid progress in AI, noting that AI can now generate high-quality content, including essays and music, that rival human creativity.

If Trump loses, I'm f**ked: Musk

Musk’s public alignment with Trump has raised eyebrows, particularly as he continues to double down on his support. During the interview, Carlson pointed out that it would be difficult for Musk to distance himself from Trump if things did not go as planned. Musk, in a characteristically bold manner, replied, “I’m like, all in, baby.”



He even joked about the potential personal consequences he might face if Trump loses, jokingly asking, “How long do you think my prison sentence is gonna be? Will I see my children? I don’t know.” He said, “If [Trump] loses, I’m f**ked.”

Musk at Trump’s rally

A few days before the interview, Musk made headlines by attending a rally where Trump introduced him as a ‘great gentleman’ who had “saved free speech.” Wearing a red “Make America Great Again” cap, Musk addressed the crowd, stating that Trump's victory is needed to ‘preserve democracy’ and ‘uphold the Constitution’. Musk has also changed his social media profile to reflect Trump’s campaign slogan.

Videos of him at the rally have been widely circulated, leading to several memes of the two on social media platforms.