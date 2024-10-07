Ex-Singapore Minister Iswaran accepts charges, begins 12-month jail term

Former Singaporean Minister S Iswaran has decided not to appeal against his 12-month prison sentence, following his conviction for receiving valuable items in his capacity as a public servant and obstructing justice. He made the announcement through a post on Facebook, before beginning his jail term.

"I accept that as a minister what I did was wrong under section 165. I accept full responsibility for my actions and apologise unreservedly to all Singaporeans," Iswaran said in the post. He acknowledged the impact the case has had on his family, expressing his desire to put the episode behind him and move forward.

Iswaran’s sentence, handed down on October 3, marked the first time a Singaporean cabinet minister has been imprisoned since the nation gained independence in 1965. Initially, the prosecution sought a six- to seven-month sentence, but the judge nearly doubled the recommendation due to the gravity of the charges.

Corruption charges against ex-Singapore minister

Iswaran’s political career was once seen as highly successful, with him serving as a member of parliament for the West Coast ward. His group narrowly retained its seat in the 2020 general election with just 51.7 per cent of the vote, making it the worst-performing group for the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) in that election.



In a case that shocked the nation, Iswaran was convicted under Section 165 of Singapore’s Penal Code, which deals with the acceptance of gifts by public servants. He received a range of expensive gifts, including tickets to the Singapore Grand Prix, luxury whiskey, golf clubs, Premier League matches, and even a private jet ride. The total value of the gifts, accepted from Malaysian billionaire Ong Beng Seng and businessman David Lum, was estimated to be around S$400,000 (US $306,000). These gifts were not declared or paid for at the time.

Iswaran had initially been charged with 35 offences, including two charges of corruption and 32 for accepting valuable items in his public office. However, on September 24, he pleaded guilty to five charges—four related to receiving the items as a public servant, and one for obstructing the course of justice.

Iswaran's case has had significant implications in Singapore, a country that prides itself on its low levels of corruption. According to the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index by Transparency International, Singapore was ranked as the fifth least corrupt country in the world, and the only Asian nation to be consistently in the top 10 since 1995.

In his statement today, Iswaran expressed gratitude to his family, friends, and supporters who stood by him throughout the legal ordeal. He also reflected on his 30-year career in public service, describing it as “the greatest honour” of his life. “As this chapter of my life comes to a close, my family and I look to the future with gratitude and renewed hope,” he added.

Ong Beng Seng and David Lum

The penalties for public servants found guilty of accepting valuable items in Singapore can include up to two years in prison, a fine, or both. For obstructing justice, the law provides for a sentence of up to seven years, a fine, or both. In cases of abetment, such as aiding or encouraging the commission of these crimes, the same penalties apply.

Ong Beng Seng, the businessman associated with many of the gifts accepted by Iswaran, was also charged shortly after the former minister’s guilty plea. Ong faces charges for abetting a public servant to obtain valuable gifts and abetting the obstruction of justice. However, prosecution will not be filing charges against business David Lum.

