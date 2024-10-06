India to Singapore, HK: Uber rich shift $235 bn to offshore family offices

High and ultra-high networth individuals from India transferred approximately $130 billion in financial assets to family offices in Singapore last year. This made India the city-state’s third largest source of such funds in the Asia-Pacific region, following China ($400 billion) and Indonesia ($140 billion) as of the end of 2023, according to a recent study by McKinsey & Company.

Hong Kong ranked fourth with $70 billion in transferred assets to Singapore; the rest of Asia collectively parked over $370 billion in the island nation.

Hong Kong is another popular destination, with Indian family offices parking $105 billion by the end of 2023. Indonesia followed with $70 billion, and Singapore with $60 billion. Mainland China led the pack in Hong Kong, transferring over $550 billion.







Assets parked by Indian high and ultra-high networth individuals account for nearly 10 per cent of total offshore family office assets in these two markets. China, however, dominates with a 40 per cent share.

The attraction of Singapore and Hong Kong lies in their tax benefits, relatively clear regulations, mature financial systems, residency pathways for qualifying investors, and availability of skilled talent.

The Asia-Pacific region is the biggest source of wealth flowing into Singapore and Hong Kong, which collectively host 15 per cent of the world’s single-family offices. In 2023, each managed approximately $1.3 trillion in offshore assets, trailing behind Switzerland’s $2.5 trillion.

