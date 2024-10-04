Singapore's F1 mogul charged in Indian-origin ex-minister's graft case

A prominent Singaporean property magnate, Ong Beng Seng, has been charged with offences related to a high-profile corruption case involving S Iswaran, a former transport minister of Indian origin. Iswaran, who was convicted in a corruption scandal, received a one-year prison sentence.

Ong, aged 78, is facing two serious charges: Abetting a public servant in receiving gifts and obstructing justice. His charges are linked to gifts provided to Iswaran, who admitted to accepting benefits such as Formula 1 tickets and a luxury trip to Doha from Ong.

Ong has been charged with abetting under Section 165, which prohibits public servants from accepting valuable items from individuals they interact with in an official capacity unless properly compensated. He also faces abetment of obstruction of justice.

Ong’s lawyer, Aaron Lee, requested a six-week adjournment to prepare for the case and move it to a pre-trial conference, a request to which the prosecution raised no objections. The case will next be heard on November 15.

Lavish Doha trip

Court documents reveal that Ong allegedly encouraged Iswaran in December 2022 to accept a private flight from Singapore to Doha, valued at approximately $7,700. Ong arranged a one-night hotel stay worth SGD 4,737.63 and a business-class flight back to Singapore, which cost around SGD 5,700, according to reports from Channel News Asia.

Singapore GP deal connection

Ong is recognised as the figure responsible for bringing Formula 1 to Singapore, launching the first-ever night race in 2008. He holds the rights to the Singapore Grand Prix, which has since become an iconic event in the racing world.

The court filings indicate that Iswaran was fully aware that these gifts were tied to the Singapore Grand Prix facilitation agreement, which covered the event from 2022 to 2028. The agreement was between Singapore GP and the Singapore Tourism Board. Iswaran, as the chairman of the Formula 1 steering committee, played a key role in the negotiation of business matters related to the race.

As chairman of Singapore GP, Ong was one of several individuals summoned by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau during the probe into Iswaran. According to court records, Ong had informed Iswaran in December 2022 that the anti-corruption agency had confiscated the flight manifest for the Doha trip. This led Iswaran to ask Ong to bill him for the flight in an attempt to cover up the gifts, forming the basis of the obstruction of justice charge against the former minister.

Iswaran’s conviction

Iswaran was convicted of obstructing justice along with four other charges. These charges culminated in his 12-month prison sentence handed down on Thursday. Ong’s involvement and alert to Iswaran about the investigation played a crucial role in the former minister’s obstruction of justice conviction.



(With agency inputs)