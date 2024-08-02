'Feat of diplomacy': Joe Biden hails prisoner exchange deal with Russia

US President Joe Biden welcomed the prisoner exchange deal between West and Moscow, which will see the return of four Americans detained in Russia, terming it a "feat of diplomacy." The United States and Russia carried out a historic prisoner exchange on Thursday, under which, two dozen detainees, including former US Marine Paul Whelan and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, are being released, CNN reported. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In addition to Whelan and Gershkovich, prominent Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza, who is a US permanent resident, and Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva were also freed. "Today, three American citizens and one American green-card holder who were unjustly imprisoned in Russia are finally coming home: Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich, Alsu Kurmasheva, and Vladimir Kara-Murza," President Biden said in a statement.

"The deal that secured their freedom was a feat of diplomacy. All told, we've negotiated the release of 16 people from Russia--including five Germans and seven Russian citizens who were political prisoners in their own country. Some of these women and men have been unjustly held for years. All have endured unimaginable suffering and uncertainty. Today, their agony is over," he added.

Biden, also shared his gladness on X and said that the American detainees have begun their journeys back to the US.

More From This Section

"After enduring unimaginable suffering and uncertainty, the Americans detained in Russia are safe, free, and have begun their journeys back into the arms of their families," President Biden said in a post on X.

The US President, in his statement, also thanked Washington's allies who helped during the 'complex negotiations' adding that "Our alliances make Americans safer."

"I am grateful to our Allies who stood with us throughout tough, complex negotiations to achieve this outcome-- including Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, and Turkey. This is a powerful example of why it's vital to have friends in this world whom you can trust and depend upon. Our alliances make Americans safer," the President said.

Biden further affirmed that the US administration will keep working to bring back all remaining American hostages across the world.

"And let me be clear: I will not stop working until every American wrongfully detained or held hostage around the world is reunited with their family. My Administration has now brought home over 70 such Americans, many of whom were in captivity since before I took office. Still, too many families are suffering and separated from their loved ones, and I have no higher priority as President than bringing those Americans home," he stated.

"Today, we celebrate the return of Paul, Evan, Alsu, and Vladimir and rejoice with their families. We remember all those still wrongfully detained or held hostage around the world. And reaffirm our pledge to their families: We see you. We are with you. And we will never stop working to bring your loved ones home where they belong," Biden further added.

This massive swap was the result of years of complicated behind-the-scenes negotiations involving the US, Russia, Belarus and Germany, ultimately leading Berlin to agree to Moscow's key demand - releasing convicted Russian assassin Vadim Krasikov, CNN reported.

A total of eight people, including Krasikov, were swapped back to Russia in exchange for the release of 16 people who were held in Russian detention, including four Americans.

Meanwhile, the plane carrying Russian citizens released in the prisoner swap arrived in Moscow from Ankara, Turkey on Thursday (local time), according to state news agency Ria Novosti.

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, received the Russian citizens released in the prisoner swap as they disembarked a plane upon arrival in Moscow from Ankara, Turkey.