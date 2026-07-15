Fed's Warsh says AI-driven price pressures may not prove inflationary

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh said higher prices driven by the build-out of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure are not necessarily inflationary.

In an exchange with lawmakers on the impact of the AI boom, Warsh said policymakers will debate how inflationary that proves to be, and he acknowledged the investments were already raising the prices of computer chips.

“I don’t view a one-time change in prices as necessarily being inflationary because there’s a supply response,” Warsh said Wednesday in response to a question during his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee. “In that way, this is different from a foreign conflict and what it might do, which tends to reduce the supply side of the economy.”