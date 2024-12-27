Finland seizes Russian 'Shadow Fleet'-linked oil tanker over cable sabotage

Finnish authorities have detained an oil tanker, the Eagle S, as part of an investigation into the recent sabotage of undersea cables in the Baltic Sea, Finnish state media YLE reported on Friday. The vessel, registered in the Cook Islands, was seized while it was navigating Finnish waters. Authorities suspect the tanker might be part of Russia’s so-called ‘shadow fleet’, a network of unmarked vessels designed to evade Western sanctions imposed on Russian oil exports.

The Eagle S was on its way from St Petersburg, Russia, to Port Said, Egypt, when it was detained by Finnish officials. This action follows an alarming incident from earlier this month, when the Estlink 2 submarine cable, which provides a vital electricity link between Finland and Estonia, was severed. Authorities confirmed that four additional data cables had been damaged in what they have described as ‘aggravated vandalism’. The Finnish police are now investigating whether the Eagle S was involved in cutting the cables or if it played any role in the broader incident.

This comes amid a series of similar under sea infrastructure damages.

October 2024: Damage to Finnish-Estonian gas pipeline

In October 2024, a gas pipeline connecting Finland and Estonia was damaged. Authorities suspect involvement of vessels from Russia’s shadow fleet, given the pattern of similar incidents in the region.

November 2024: Severing of undersea data cables

In November 2024, multiple undersea data cables in the Baltic Sea were severed. Investigations pointed to ships associated with Russia’s shadow fleet as the likely culprits, raising concerns over deliberate attacks on critical infrastructure.

December 25, 2024: Damage to Estlink 2 power cable

On Christmas Day, the Estlink 2 subsea electricity cable between Finland and Estonia was damaged.. The incident is under investigation for ‘grave sabotage’.

What is Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’?

The ‘shadow fleet’ refers to a fleet of tankers, often operating under flags of convenience from countries like Gabon, and used by Russia to circumvent international sanctions.

These sanctions, which were introduced after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, target Russia’s oil exports, aiming to cap the price of Russian oil and reduce the Kremlin’s funding for its military activities. The shadow fleet has been an effective tool for bypassing these restrictions, with nearly 70 per cent of Russia’s oil exports now being transported by these vessels.

Although the use of these ships to transport oil is well-documented, the suspected use of such vessels to target undersea infrastructure is a new and concerning development.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, in a press briefing, expressed concerns over the vulnerability of the Baltic region to external interference. He stated that while there is no direct evidence linking the Eagle S to Russia, the seizure of the ship shows the risks posed by the shadow fleet in the region. Orpo reiterated the need for stronger measures to curb the activities of these vessels, which, he said, help fund Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

Impact and ongoing investigation

Despite the severity of the damage, the cut to the Estlink 2 cable caused limited disruption in electricity supply between Finland and Estonia. However, communication services between Helsinki and Rostock, Germany, were briefly affected.

As investigations continue, Finnish authorities are working closely with counterparts in Estonia and other European nations, including Sweden and Poland, to assess the full extent of the damage. The Eagle S remains anchored in Finnish waters while officials examine whether its anchors were used to cut the cables, a method that could leave traces of physical damage.

Growing concerns of sabotage in Europe

The incident comes at a time of heightened sensitivity to potential sabotage of critical infrastructure in Europe. Just over a year ago, the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which carried natural gas from Russia to Europe, were damaged by explosions that many Western intelligence agencies have linked to pro-Ukraine forces, though the question of who directed the attack remains unclear. Now, with multiple undersea cables being damaged, the fear is growing that these attacks could form part of a larger campaign aimed at destabilising the region.

EU prepares sanctions on Russian fleet

In response to the incident, the European Union on Friday announced that it would be preparing sanctions to target this fleet.

“We strongly condemn any deliberate destruction of Europe’s critical infrastructure. The suspected vessel is part of Russia’s shadow fleet, which threatens security and the environment, while funding Russia’s war budget. We will propose further measures, including sanctions, to target this fleet,” the European Commission and investigation representatives said in a joint statement.

“At present, there is no risk to the security of electricity supply in the region,” the commission added.