Jeff Bezos' Miami neighbor seeks $200 million for empty 1.8 acre lot

By Felipe Marques

A mystery seller is asking $200 million for an empty waterfront lot next door to the properties Jeff Bezos bought in South Florida.

The roughly 1.84 acre lot (0.74 hectare) is located at Indian Creek, a man-made barrier island that’s been dubbed “Billionaire Bunker.” Ilya Reznik, who’s brokering the transaction, declined to identify the seller but said they are “willing to negotiate” on price. “I’ve already had a couple of showings and obviously the buyer is going to be a billionaire,” Reznik said.

Even if the land ultimately fails to sell for $200 million, Reznik believes it will still set a record for the region. That’s in part because of the Amazon.com Inc. founder, who’s bought three properties in Indian Creek since 2023, including two next door to the lot that’s now for sale. On his third purchase earlier this year, Bezos paid roughly $87 million.

“I think $200 million is a big number but I’m confident that in the end the buyer will pay a little extra because Bezos is a neighbor,” Reznik said. “Those prices just didn’t exist before he came to Indian Creek.”

The empty land was purchased for $27.5 million in 2018 by SMM Sunny Holding LLC, a Delaware company, records show. Reznik said the current owner drew pre-designs for a 25,000 square-feet (2,322.6 square meters) estate on the property that will be available to the buyer.

The listing was first reported by the New York Post.