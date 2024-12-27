Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Jeff Bezos' Miami neighbor seeks $200 million for empty 1.8 acre lot

Jeff Bezos' Miami neighbor seeks $200 million for empty 1.8 acre lot

Even if the land ultimately fails to sell for $200 million, Reznik believes it will still set a record for the region

Miami
On his third purchase earlier this year, Bezos paid roughly $87 million. | Credit: Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 10:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Felipe Marques
 
A mystery seller is asking $200 million for an empty waterfront lot next door to the properties Jeff Bezos bought in South Florida.
The roughly 1.84 acre lot (0.74 hectare) is located at Indian Creek, a man-made barrier island that’s been dubbed “Billionaire Bunker.” Ilya Reznik, who’s brokering the transaction, declined to identify the seller but said they are “willing to negotiate” on price. “I’ve already had a couple of showings and obviously the buyer is going to be a billionaire,” Reznik said. 
 
Even if the land ultimately fails to sell for $200 million, Reznik believes it will still set a record for the region. That’s in part because of the Amazon.com Inc. founder, who’s bought three properties in Indian Creek since 2023, including two next door to the lot that’s now for sale. On his third purchase earlier this year, Bezos paid roughly $87 million.
 
“I think $200 million is a big number but I’m confident that in the end the buyer will pay a little extra because Bezos is a neighbor,” Reznik said. “Those prices just didn’t exist before he came to Indian Creek.”
 
The empty land was purchased for $27.5 million in 2018 by SMM Sunny Holding LLC, a Delaware company, records show. Reznik said the current owner drew pre-designs for a 25,000 square-feet (2,322.6 square meters) estate on the property that will be available to the buyer. 
 
The listing was first reported by the New York Post.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China's President Xi Jinping will visit Russia in 2025, says Russian envoy

China's industrial profits set for steepest annual drop since 2000

Workers at BYD construction site victims of human trafficking: Brazil

New York to charge fossil fuel firms for damage from climate change

Russia's air defence likely caused Azerbaijan plane crash: Aviation experts

Topics :Jeff BezosUnited StatesFloridaAmazon

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story