Firing at AP Dhillon's house: One suspect arrested; another still at large

Canadian authorities have arrested one suspect linked to the September 20 shooting incident at the residence of singer AP Dhillon in British Columbia, while another suspect remains at large.

A statement from the Canadian Police reads, “On October 30, 2024, a man was arrested and later charged in connection with recklessly discharging a firearm into a residence as well as setting fire to two vehicles in the 3300 block of Ravenwood Road, Colwood, in September. The crime took place on September 20, 2024.”

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Abjeet Kingra from Winnipeg, who faces charges of "discharge of a firearm with intent and arson". He was arrested in Ontario and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Additionally, an arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Vikram Sharma, who authorities suspect is currently in India. Although police do not have a photograph of Sharma, they have provided details to assist in identifying him. He is described as a South Asian male, approximately 5 feet 9 inch tall, weighing around 200 pounds (90.71 kg), with black hair and brown eyes.

Superintendent of Police Todd Preston said the West Shore RCMP has been diligently investigating the case, working to identify and apprehend all suspects involved.

In September, shots were fired outside the Vancouver home of Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon. This occurred in the Victoria Island area, where witnesses reported two vehicles parked near the property that were subsequently set ablaze.

The Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang later claimed responsibility for the attack. It occurred shortly after AP Dhillon released his music video "Old Money", featuring Bollywood actor Salman Khan, a known rival of Bishnoi. The gang has issued threats against AP Dhillon, referring to his supposed ties with Salman Khan, and cautioned him to “stay within his limits, or he will meet a dog’s death”.

