Middle East: Israel pounds Beirut suburb Dahiyeh with airstrikes overnight

Israel's air force pounded Beirut's southern suburb of Dahiyeh overnight, destroying dozens of buildings in several neighbourhoods, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said Friday.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

Recently, Israel has intensified its airstrikes on the northeastern city of Baalbek and nearby villages, as well as different parts of southern Lebanon.

International mediators are ramping up efforts to halt the wars in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, circulating new proposals to wind down the regional conflict.

Lebanon's Heath Ministry said more than 2,800 people have been killed and 13,000 wounded since October 8, 2023, when Hezbollah began firing rockets almost daily into Israel, drawing retaliation.

The death toll from more than a year of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza has passed 43,000, Palestinian officials reported this week, without distinguishing between civilians and combatants. The war began after Hamas-led militants stormed into Israel on October 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people mostly civilians and abducting 250 others.

More From This Section

Here's the latest: Israel pounds Beirut suburb overnight with airstrikes BEIRUT Israel's air force resumed airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburb, destroying buildings in several neighbourhoods, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said Friday. There was no immediate word on casualties.

The early Friday airstrikes on Dahiyeh after a four-day lull during which no airstrikes were reported in the suburb destroyed dozens of buildings and caused fires in the area, the agency said.

In recent days, Israel has intensified its airstrikes on the northeastern city of Baalbek and nearby villages, as well as different parts of southern Lebanon.