First woman on Moon to wear Prada spacesuit for Nasa's 2026 mission

The first woman to set foot on the Moon will be dressed in a designer spacesuit, thanks to a collaboration between Nasa and Italian fashion house Prada. As part of Nasa’s historic Artemis III mission to the lunar South Pole, Prada has teamed up with Axiom Space to create a cuttiedge spacesuit for the astronauts heading to the Moon in 2026.





The mission is expected to be a monumental leap for space exploration, as it not only marks Nasa’s return to the Moon but will also be the first time a woman walk on its surface. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



Fashion statement on the Moon



The spacesuit, although highly innovative, retains a nod to the classic design worn by Apollo astronauts during their lunar expeditions more than 50 years ago. The outer layer, primarily white, is engineered to reflect heat while ensuring resilience against the extreme temperatures of the lunar South Pole. However, Prada’s influence is visible with sleek grey and red stripes, echoing its signature style, reminiscent of its Luna Rossa America’s Cup yacht.

The spacesuit, known as the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU), is designed not just for aesthetics but for performance, durability, and adaptability. It can withstand the coldest temperatures in one of the most hazardous environments in space, ensuring safety and functionality for male and female astronauts alike. The unisex suit is adaptable to various sizes, marking a new chapter in space apparel.

Historic Artemis III mission



Nasa’s Artemis III mission is set to be the first astronaut Moon landing since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. Leading up to this milestone is Artemis II, scheduled for September 2025, which will be the first crewed Artemis mission to orbit the Moon.

More From This Section

Christina Koch, the only woman in the Artemis II crew, could be the first woman to step onto the lunar surface, a significant moment in history. To date, only 12 astronauts have walked on the Moon, all men. This mission will change that narrative, making space history once again.

Extreme engineering for extreme environments



Axiom Space president Matt Ondler emphasised the complexity of creating the spacesuit, calling it an ‘extreme engineering’ feat. The AxEMU spacesuit has been meticulously designed and tested in underwater simulations, mimicking the lunar environment. With astronauts set to conduct spacewalks lasting up to eight hours, the suit must ensure protection and comfort in temperatures ranging from a sweltering 54 degrees Celsius to a bone-chilling minus 203 degrees Celsius.

Nasa is particularly focused on exploring craters at the Moon’s South Pole, areas that have never seen sunlight and may hold key discoveries like frozen water. These cratered regions present some of the coldest conditions known to humankind, demanding the utmost precision in suit design.

Axiom Space’s spacesuit programme manager, Russell Ralston, explained that the new suit blends science, engineering, and art to produce the ultimate garment for future moonwalkers. It is engineered to shield astronauts from the harsh lunar environment, providing them with radiation protection, oxygen, and power needed for lengthy moonwalks.