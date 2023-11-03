Home / World News / Five killed, over 20 injured in a blast in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan

As per initial media reports, the explosive device was planted on a motorbike

ANI
Sounds of gunfire were reported at the site of the incident, according to SAMAA TV who quoted authorities. The KP bomb disposal unit as well as law enforcement officials immediately arrived on site after the explosion | Photo: Unsplash

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 2:53 PM IST
At least five people have been killed and over 20 are wounded in a blast that took place in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Pakistan on Friday, Samaa TV reported.

Following the explosion that occurred in Tank Adda in Ponda Bazar of DI Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emergency measures have been put in hospitals nearby.

Samaa TV is a Pakistani Urdu language news channel, the fourth largest in the country.

Sounds of gunfire were reported at the site of the incident, according to SAMAA TV who quoted authorities. The KP bomb disposal unit as well as law enforcement officials immediately arrived on site after the explosion.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 2:53 PM IST

