Five victims die in Sydney stabbing, attacker killed, say police officials

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended condolences to those affected via a post on X

Police (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 3:01 PM IST
By Sybilla Gross


Sydney police said five victims died in a stabbing incident at a mall on Saturday afternoon, while the attacker was shot dead by authorities. 

There were no indicators at the scene that suggested the incident was terror-related, police said at a televised briefing on Saturday evening. Investigations will continue as authorities attempt to identify the offender, who acted alone, they said.

“I am content that there is no continuing threat,” Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cooke said.

Footage on social media showed hundreds fleeing the Bondi Junction mall in the Australian city’s eastern suburbs.

Eight people, including a child, had been taken to hospitals across Sydney with traumatic injuries, a New South Wales Ambulance spokesperson said by phone.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended condolences to those affected via a post on X.

Topics :AustraliaSydneyLondon stabbingviolence

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

