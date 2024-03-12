Flying during Ramadan 2024? Premier airlines doling out special offerings

As the month of Ramadan starts, airlines are offering special meals and amenities on board their flights for those observing the fasts. If you are planning to fly during your fast this Ramadan, check out these airlines which are planning to make it extra special for you.

Emirates Airlines has declared a slew of extraordinary offerings to celebrate the sacred month of Ramadan. At the airline's lounges in Dubai International Airport (DXB), passengers can relish customary Arabic delights, including desserts, dates, and coffee, as per a reported by Moneycontrol.

In the First and Business Class lounges, the menu will highlight an organized choice of hot and cold Arabic mezze, lentil soup, Arabic blended barbecue in with tahini, chicken kabsa with dakous and raita, and sweets, for example, kunafa pistachio cream, basboussa saffron, walnut kathayef ashta, and ice cream flavors inspired by Arabic coffee, dates, and baklawa. Furthermore, various traditional Arabic desserts and pastries will be accessible, the report further added.

Ramzan special 2024: Etihad Airways At Etihad’s lounges in Washington DC, Abu Dhabi, New York and London Heathrow, travellers can indulge in traditional Ramadan refreshments like date milk, cucumber refresher, laban, Vimto, karkade, and rose milk. Passengers who will break their fast before departure can enjoy an Iftar feast at Etihad lounges. From warm harira soup and lobster machboos ravioli to chicken biryani, travellers can enjoy the rich kinds of Arabic foods. The dessert menu will incorporate credible Ramadan treats, for example, rose and pistachio mahalabia (milk pudding),Vimto cheesecake and rangeena (pitted ripe dates topped with a toasted flour and ghee mixture).

Flying with Emirates 2024: Emirates Airlines At the Emirates lounges in Dubai International Airport (DXB), customary Arabic desserts, dates and coffee will be presented during Ramadan. Feasts accessible in First and Business Class lounges will incorporate a special selection of hot and cold Arabic mezze, lentil soup, main courses of Arabic grill barbecue with tahini, chicken kabsa (national dish of Saudi Arabia) presented with dakous (tomato tomatoes) and raita, and desserts of kunafa (pastry soaked in syrup) pistachio cream, basboussa (syrup-soaked semolina cake) saffron, walnut Qatayef (Arabic pancake) ashta (thick cream) and ice cream flavours of Arabic coffee and dates or baklawa, close by a large group of traditional Arabic desserts and cakes. Emirates lounges are likewise equipped with committed prayer rooms and bathing facilities.

Ramzan special airlines: Iftar meals onboard and at the departure gate 2024 Etihad Airways: In premium lodges, visitors can enjoy treats, for example, lamb and date meatballs with saffron rice, lentil soup with fried chaami (Emirati cheese), and the classic warm umm ali dessert (national dessert of Egypt). For those looking for a lighter choice, there will be Iftar salad. Passengers in Economy class will enjoy Arabic mezze, braised lamb with vermicelli rice, fried onion, and almond and there will be Vimto mousse with khabeesa in the desserts. For those breaking their fast prior to or post landing, Etihad will give Iftar packs containing Laban, water, and dates.

Emirates Airlines: For fasting travellers at chosen Emirates Boarding Gates during Iftar time, there will be free Iftar boxes to assist with breaking the fast that contains water, laban, a banana and dates.

From March 11, customers breaking their fast across all cabin classes to select destinations will be offered Ramadan feast boxes that will incorporate light bites from hummus with spinach and Arabic bread, to tabbouleh with baba ganoush, with sandwiches of Moroccan or za'atar chicken with pickled garlic mayonnaise, and a few sweet treats of almond chocolate or Arabic baklawa, cashew nut and pine seed baklava flowers, as well as staples prefer traditional dates and laban.

Iftar feasts will be served in custom made boxes, designed by Emirates to address the rich Emirati legacy of the Al Sadu weavers. Emirates' Ramadan boxes will be served but the ordinary hot feast service.

Ramzan special flights 2024: Onboard declaration of Imsak and Iftar time To guarantee the most significant levels of accuracy for fasting Muslim travellers, Emirates involves a special device to calculate the right timings for Imsak (the time to commence fasting) and Iftar while in-flight, in view of the hours of the sunrise and sunset of the area the flight is passing by utilizing the airplane's longitude, latitude, and altitude. At the point when the sun sets, travellers will be formally informed regarding the Iftar time by the captain.

Ramzan special flights 2024: Travel Discounts This Ramadan, Turkish Airlines is offering a 30% discount on departures from Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to the United States, Europe and Türkiye. Book your trips between March 11, 2024 and April 9, 2024 and fly in a similar time span to enjoy Turkish Airlines special surprises during Ramadan. Ramzan special flights: Special Entertainment programs Etihad Airways’ signature E-BOX entertainment system includes a list of Ramadan programming and religious content, as well as recitations of the Holy Quran. The new Ramadan programmes will incorporate Rehlat Haya, which explores and promotes ways of behaving that lead to happiness and soundness according to an alternate point of view.

Travellers can likewise check out Chef Bil Lure, a cooking show, hosted by Al-Halabi. They can watch the El Dunia Ramadan series that features how different cultures mark Ramadan. Emirates ice will highlight religious content incorporating Rehlet Hayat, Qawafel Al Samaa, Hom Al Omr, Fatawa and Al Ayyam Al Khaliya in Arabic. In Urdu, ice will highlight Ramadan Mah e Rehmat, Niyamat-E-Ramadan, Mahe Ramadan as well as Ramzan Mehfil-E-Zikr in Hindi. The sacred Qur'an is likewise accessible on ice.

Famous series and dramas will be accessible, for example, Safah Al Giza, Seeb Wa Ana Aseeb and El Ghareeb as well as AB Talks, the classic Darb el Zalag, and popular Turkish series dubbed in Arabic like Ehtiram, Behzat and Al Hob Al Ghayr Muktam.