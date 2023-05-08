Home / World News / Follower count may drop: Musk as Twitter decides to purge inactive accounts

'We're purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop,' tweets Musk

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 11:32 PM IST
Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday informed users that the social media platform is purging accounts that have had no activity for several years.

According to Twitter's policy, users should log in to their account at least once every 30 days to avoid permanent removal due to prolonged inactivity.

"We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop," tweeted Musk.

We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 8, 2023

Earlier, the Twitter CEO "threatened" to reassign National Public Radio's Twitter account to another company, after the public broadcaster stopped posting content to its 52 official Twitter feeds in protest against a Twitter label that implied government involvement in its editorial content.

Last month, Twitter removed the legacy verified blue tick from the profile of thousands of people, including celebrities, journalists and prominent politicians and restored it for free only for those with over 1 million followers.

Musk has made account verification a part of Twitter's Blue subscription, a move he said would tackle the issue of bot accounts on the social media platform.

Elon Musk is the most followed person on Twitter with over 138 milion followers. In March, he achieved the milestone by surpassing former US President Barack Obama.



First Published: May 08 2023 | 11:32 PM IST

