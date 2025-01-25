Four days, countless headlines: How Donald Trump changed the game again

Donald Trump’s return to the White House has been anything but subtle. True to his earlier promise—“Your head will spin when you see what’s going to happen”—Trump’s first days as the 47th President of the United States have been a whirlwind of executive orders, controversial policies, and bold international declarations.

Disruption in overdrive

On his very first day as President, Trump unleashed a barrage of executive orders, setting the tone for a presidency focused on dramatic shifts. From sweeping immigration changes to high-stakes international moves, his actions left both the US and the global community grappling with the aftershocks.

Immigration overhaul sparks legal battles

Trump’s attempt to end “birthright citizenship,” which grants automatic US citizenship to anyone born in the country, immediately ran into legal trouble. A federal judge in Seattle blocked the order, labelling it “blatantly unconstitutional.” Undeterred, Trump vowed to appeal.

Declaring a national emergency at the US-Mexico border, he issued sweeping measures to halt what he called an “invasion” of migrants. Border wall construction was fast-tracked, and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) expanded its powers, including arrests at sensitive locations like schools and churches.

Rolling back social progress

Trump’s administration reversed key policies of his predecessor Joe Biden. Among the most contentious moves were orders to restrict gender recognition to male and female only and ban transgender individuals from serving in the military. He also shut down federal offices focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion, placing their staff on paid leave.

Energy and climate: A radical U-turn

Declaring a national energy emergency, Trump dismantled regulations aimed at transitioning to cleaner energy. He revived oil and gas development in Alaska, halted offshore wind projects, and withdrew the US from the Paris Climate Agreement, a repeat of his first-term action that Biden had reversed.

Sweeping pardons and financial directives

In another move, Trump pardoned over 1,500 supporters convicted in the January 6 Capitol riot, including far-right group leaders. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, he pushed for immediate interest rate cuts, claiming to understand monetary policy better than the Federal Reserve.

Foreign aid freeze

The newly sworn-in Donald Trump administration also reportedly froze all foreign aid, including that to Ukraine, with exceptions only for Israel and Egypt.

In an internal memo, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, “No new funds shall be obligated for new awards or extensions of existing awards until each proposed new award or extension has been reviewed and approved.”

Trump’s global power plays

On the international stage, Trump’s rhetoric has been equally disruptive. He warned Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the Ukraine war, threatening harsh sanctions if no progress is made. “Let’s make a deal— no more lives should be lost!” Trump declared, adding that the conflict would never have started under his leadership.

Closer to home, Trump floated 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, accusing them of enabling border crossings and fentanyl trafficking. He also controversially proposed renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” and labelling Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organisations.

At Davos, Trump pressured Saudi Arabia and OPEC to lower oil prices, claiming, “The United States has the largest amount of oil and gas of any country on Earth, and we’re going to use it.” His emphasis on fossil fuels marks a stark contrast to global trends favouring renewable energy.

(With agency inputs)