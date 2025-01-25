Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Who is Kush Desai? Donald Trump's newly appointed deputy press secretary

Who is Kush Desai? Donald Trump's newly appointed deputy press secretary

Kush Desai, a Dartmouth graduate and bilingual strategist, joins Trump's team as deputy press secretary

Kush Desai
Kush Desai (L), an Indian-American ex-journalist, brings vast expertise in political communications. (X/Kush Desai)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 12:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump has appointed Indian-American Kush Desai as his deputy press secretary, the White House confirmed in an official statement on Friday.
 
Kush Desai is no stranger to political communications, bringing a wealth of experience to the role. He recently served as the deputy communications director for the 2024 Republican National Convention and as communications director for the Republican Party of Iowa.  
 
At the Republican National Committee, Desai held the role of deputy battleground states and Pennsylvania communications director, where he focused on messaging and building narratives for crucial battleground states. His efforts were particularly significant in Pennsylvania, a key state in presidential elections.  
 
Before entering politics, Desai worked as a journalist for The Daily Caller in Washington, DC, for 10 months. His LinkedIn profile also highlights his early career as a Research Analyst at the Republican National Committee.  
 
Desai graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Dartmouth College, an Ivy League university in New Hampshire. During his time at Dartmouth, he received the prestigious James O Freedman Presidential Research Scholarship, which allowed him to gain research experience alongside faculty members.  
 
Additionally, Desai is bilingual, fluent in both English and Gujarati, which adds a unique dimension to his communication abilities.  
 
Desai will serve under Taylor Budowich, the deputy White House chief of staff and cabinet secretary, who oversees the White House Office of Communications.  

Also Read

Putin claims Ukraine war could have been avoided under Trump presidency

US suspends most foreign aid: What Trump admin's order means for the world

Premium

Essar Group to invest $650 mn more in US steel plant: Prashant Ruia

US will let sanctioned Russian oil tankers offload by Feb 27: Oil Secy

Trump's first week: 538 illegal migrants arrested, hundreds deported

 
This announcement follows President Trump’s earlier appointments of Steven Cheung as assistant to the President and White House communications director, and Karoline Leavitt as assistant to the President and press secretary.   
(With agency inputs)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sudan's largest oil refinery set ablaze in civil war, satellite photos show

Trump pumps coal as answer to AI power needs but boost may be short-lived

Trump proposes 'getting rid of FEMA' while visiting North Carolina

New bill introduced to improve math, science curriculum, help US students

Netanyahu defends Musk amid 'Nazi salute' row, calls him 'great friend'

Topics :Donald TrumpUS ElectionsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story