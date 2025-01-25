Who is Kush Desai? Donald Trump's newly appointed deputy press secretary

US President Donald Trump has appointed Indian-American Kush Desai as his deputy press secretary, the White House confirmed in an official statement on Friday.

Kush Desai is no stranger to political communications, bringing a wealth of experience to the role. He recently served as the deputy communications director for the 2024 Republican National Convention and as communications director for the Republican Party of Iowa.

At the Republican National Committee, Desai held the role of deputy battleground states and Pennsylvania communications director, where he focused on messaging and building narratives for crucial battleground states. His efforts were particularly significant in Pennsylvania, a key state in presidential elections.

Before entering politics, Desai worked as a journalist for The Daily Caller in Washington, DC, for 10 months. His LinkedIn profile also highlights his early career as a Research Analyst at the Republican National Committee.

Desai graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Dartmouth College, an Ivy League university in New Hampshire. During his time at Dartmouth, he received the prestigious James O Freedman Presidential Research Scholarship, which allowed him to gain research experience alongside faculty members.

Additionally, Desai is bilingual, fluent in both English and Gujarati, which adds a unique dimension to his communication abilities.

Desai will serve under Taylor Budowich, the deputy White House chief of staff and cabinet secretary, who oversees the White House Office of Communications.

Also Read

This announcement follows President Trump’s earlier appointments of Steven Cheung as assistant to the President and White House communications director, and Karoline Leavitt as assistant to the President and press secretary.

(With agency inputs)