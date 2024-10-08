Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Foxconn building world's largest Nvidia superchip manufacturing facility

Benjamin Ting, Foxconn senior vice president for the cloud enterprise solutions business group, said the partnership between his company and Nvidia was very important

Foxconn
Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said at the event the company's supply chain was ready for the AI revolution | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters TAIPEI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 11:41 AM IST
Foxconn is building the world's largest manufacturing facility making the Nvidia GB200 chip to help meet "awfully huge" demand for the AI darling's Blackwell platform, a senior executive at the Taiwanese company said on Tuesday.
 
Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and known as Apple's biggest iPhone assembler, has been benefiting from the artificial intelligence boom given it also makes servers.
 

Benjamin Ting, Foxconn senior vice president for the cloud enterprise solutions business group, said the partnership between his company and Nvidia was very important.
 
"We're building the largest GB200 production facility on the planet - I don't think I can say where now," Ting said at the company's annual tech day in Taipei.
 
He said everyone was asking for Nvidia's Blackwell platform.
 
"The demand is awfully huge," Ting said, standing next to Nvidia's vice president for AI and robotics, Deepu Talla.
 

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang appeared at Foxconn's tech day last year. Talla said Huang also wanted to attend this year but was not able to make it.
 
Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said at the event the company's supply chain was ready for the AI revolution.
 
Foxconn's manufacturing capabilities include the "advanced liquid cooling and heat dissipation technologies necessary to complement the GB200 server's infrastructure," Liu said.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Topics :FoxconnNvidiachinese chipmakers

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

