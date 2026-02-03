Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 08:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q3 results: Adani Enterprises, NMDC, Bajaj Finance, 108 others on Feb 3

Q3 results: Adani Enterprises, NMDC, Bajaj Finance, 108 others on Feb 3

Q3FY26 company results: Firms including Varun Beverages, Pidilite Industries, Solar Industries India, Zydus Wellness, and Mankind Pharma are also to release their October-December earnings today

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Indian equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty, are set for a gap-up opening on Tuesday after the long-awaited trade deal between India and the United States was finalised

Apexa Rai New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 8:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Bajaj Finance, Varun Beverages, Pidilite Industries, Solar Industries India, NMDC, and Mankind Pharma are among 111 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26).
 
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Zydus Wellness, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Godrej Agrovet, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, Firstsource Solutions, Saregama India, Triveni Turbine, Sheela Foam, PCBL Chemical, Castrol India, Signatureglobal (India), JK Lakshmi Cement, and Aditya Birla Capital.

PB Fintech Q3 profit jumps 165%

PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar, reported a 165 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in net profit to ₹189 crore for the October–December quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26), compared with ₹71 crore in the same quarter last year, supported by strong revenue growth. 
 
Operating revenue rose 37 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,771 crore from ₹1,291.6 crore, aided by improved margins. The company’s margin expanded to 11 per cent during the quarter, up from 6 per cent a year earlier.  ALSO READ: PB Fintech Q3 FY26 results: Net profit increases 165% to ₹189 crore  
Insurance premium collections increased 45 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by a 68 per cent rise in new protection premiums. The credit revenue business also grew 37 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹115 crore. Total insurance premiums collected stood at ₹7,965 crore, up 45 per cent Y-o-Y. 

In overseas operations, insurance premiums in the UAE climbed 62 per cent Y-o-Y, while total lending disbursals surged 84 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹9,986 crore.

Market overview for February 3

Indian equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty, are set for a gap-up opening on Tuesday after the long-awaited trade deal between India and the United States was finalised. At 7:14 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 788 points higher at 25,930.
 
US President Donald Trump on Monday announced the trade agreement, under which reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods will be cut to 18 per cent from 25 per cent. 
 
Sectors expected to benefit from the deal include textiles and apparel, auto ancillaries and engineering, specialty chemicals, agro and seafood exports, and select electronics and consumer manufacturers with exposure to the US market.
 
In global markets, Asian indices advanced, with Mainland China’s CSI 300 up 0.51 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gaining 0.78 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei rising 3.09 per cent and South Korea’s KOSPI climbing 5.3 per cent.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, February 3
  1. Aarti Drugs Ltd
  2. Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
  3. Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd
  4. Action Construction Equipment Ltd
  5. Adani Enterprises Ltd
  6. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd
  7. Adf Foods Ltd-$
  8. Adroit Infotech Ltd
  9. Aeroflex Neu Ltd
  10. Aether Industries Ltd
  11. Dr. Agarwals Health Care Ltd
  12. Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd-$
  13. AMJ Land Holdings Ltd
  14. Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd-$
  15. The Anup Engineering Ltd
  16. Apollo Finvest India Ltd
  17. AWL Agri Business Ltd
  18. Bajaj Finance Ltd
  19. Beryl Securities Ltd
  20. Bharat Coking Coal Ltd
  21. Bharat Seats Ltd-$
  22. Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd
  23. Bluspring Enterprises Ltd
  24. Castrol India Ltd
  25. Crystal Business System Ltd
  26. DAM Capital Advisors Ltd
  27. Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd
  28. Dee Development Engineers Ltd
  29. De Nora India Ltd
  30. Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd-$
  31. Dynamic Industries Ltd-$
  32. Excel Industries Ltd
  33. Expleo Solutions Ltd
  34. Firstsource Solutions Ltd
  35. Gabriel India Ltd-$
  36. Garware Marine Industries Ltd
  37. Godrej Agrovet Ltd
  38. Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd
  39. Global Surfaces Ltd
  40. HFCL Ltd
  41. IITL Projects Ltd
  42. Indoco Remedies Ltd
  43. Indo Farm Equipment Ltd
  44. Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd
  45. India Radiators Ltd
  46. IRM Energy Ltd
  47. Jamshri Realty Ltd-$
  48. Jayshree Chemicals Ltd
  49. Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  50. JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd
  51. Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd
  52. Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd
  53. Kaycee Industries Ltd
  54. Kedia Construction Company Ltd
  55. Kiduja India Ltd
  56. Kinetic Engineering Ltd
  57. Kiran Vyapar Ltd
  58. Kalyani Steels Ltd
  59. Lee & Nee Softwares Exports Ltd
  60. LKP Securities Ltd
  61. Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd
  62. Mankind Pharma Ltd
  63. Mid India Industries Ltd
  64. M.K. Exim (India) Ltd
  65. One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
  66. Narbada Gems and Jewellery Ltd
  67. Nazara Technologies Ltd
  68. Neo Infracon Ltd
  69. NGL Fine Chem Ltd
  70. NMDC Ltd
  71. NMDC Steel Ltd
  72. Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd
  73. PCBL Chemical Ltd
  74. Pidilite Industries Ltd
  75. Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd
  76. Rossell Techsys Ltd
  77. Rashi Peripherals Ltd
  78. Rubicon Research Ltd
  79. Sal Automotive Ltd
  80. Sangam Finserv Ltd
  81. Saregama India Ltd
  82. Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Ltd
  83. Suncare Traders Ltd
  84. Sheela Foam Ltd
  85. Sharda Ispat Ltd
  86. Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd-$
  87. Signatureglobal (India) Ltd
  88. Sita Enterprises Ltd
  89. SKF India (Industrial) Ltd
  90. Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd
  91. Solar Industries India Ltd
  92. Starlit Power Systems Ltd
  93. Sterling Tools Ltd-$
  94. STL Networks Ltd
  95. Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd
  96. Sunshield Chemicals Ltd
  97. Suraj Products Ltd
  98. Suyog Telematics Ltd
  99. TCI Express Ltd
  100. The Investment Trust Of India Ltd
  101. Timex Group India Ltd-$
  102. Triveni Turbine Ltd
  103. Triumph International Finance India Ltd
  104. Trualt Bioenergy Ltd
  105. Ultracab (India) Ltd
  106. V2 Retail Ltd
  107. Valiant Communications Ltd-$
  108. Varun Beverages Ltd
  109. Veronica Production Ltd
  110. Yogi Sungwon (India) Ltd
  111. Zydus Wellness Ltd-$
 

