Q3 results: Adani Enterprises, NMDC, Bajaj Finance, 108 others on Feb 3
Q3FY26 company results: Firms including Varun Beverages, Pidilite Industries, Solar Industries India, Zydus Wellness, and Mankind Pharma are also to release their October-December earnings today
Apexa Rai
Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Bajaj Finance, Varun Beverages, Pidilite Industries, Solar Industries India, NMDC, and Mankind Pharma are among 111 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26).
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Zydus Wellness, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Godrej Agrovet, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, Firstsource Solutions, Saregama India, Triveni Turbine, Sheela Foam, PCBL Chemical, Castrol India, Signatureglobal (India), JK Lakshmi Cement, and Aditya Birla Capital.
PB Fintech Q3 profit jumps 165%
PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar, reported a 165 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in net profit to ₹189 crore for the October–December quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26), compared with ₹71 crore in the same quarter last year, supported by strong revenue growth.
Operating revenue rose 37 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,771 crore from ₹1,291.6 crore, aided by improved margins. The company’s margin expanded to 11 per cent during the quarter, up from 6 per cent a year earlier. ALSO READ: PB Fintech Q3 FY26 results: Net profit increases 165% to ₹189 crore
Insurance premium collections increased 45 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by a 68 per cent rise in new protection premiums. The credit revenue business also grew 37 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹115 crore. Total insurance premiums collected stood at ₹7,965 crore, up 45 per cent Y-o-Y.
In overseas operations, insurance premiums in the UAE climbed 62 per cent Y-o-Y, while total lending disbursals surged 84 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹9,986 crore.
Market overview for February 3
Indian equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty, are set for a gap-up opening on Tuesday after the long-awaited trade deal between India and the United States was finalised. At 7:14 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 788 points higher at 25,930.
US President Donald Trump on Monday announced the trade agreement, under which reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods will be cut to 18 per cent from 25 per cent.
Sectors expected to benefit from the deal include textiles and apparel, auto ancillaries and engineering, specialty chemicals, agro and seafood exports, and select electronics and consumer manufacturers with exposure to the US market.
In global markets, Asian indices advanced, with Mainland China’s CSI 300 up 0.51 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gaining 0.78 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei rising 3.09 per cent and South Korea’s KOSPI climbing 5.3 per cent.
List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, February 3
- Aarti Drugs Ltd
- Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
- Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd
- Action Construction Equipment Ltd
- Adani Enterprises Ltd
- Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd
- Adf Foods Ltd-$
- Adroit Infotech Ltd
- Aeroflex Neu Ltd
- Aether Industries Ltd
- Dr. Agarwals Health Care Ltd
- Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd-$
- AMJ Land Holdings Ltd
- Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd-$
- The Anup Engineering Ltd
- Apollo Finvest India Ltd
- AWL Agri Business Ltd
- Bajaj Finance Ltd
- Beryl Securities Ltd
- Bharat Coking Coal Ltd
- Bharat Seats Ltd-$
- Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd
- Bluspring Enterprises Ltd
- Castrol India Ltd
- Crystal Business System Ltd
- DAM Capital Advisors Ltd
- Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd
- Dee Development Engineers Ltd
- De Nora India Ltd
- Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd-$
- Dynamic Industries Ltd-$
- Excel Industries Ltd
- Expleo Solutions Ltd
- Firstsource Solutions Ltd
- Gabriel India Ltd-$
- Garware Marine Industries Ltd
- Godrej Agrovet Ltd
- Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd
- Global Surfaces Ltd
- HFCL Ltd
- IITL Projects Ltd
- Indoco Remedies Ltd
- Indo Farm Equipment Ltd
- Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd
- India Radiators Ltd
- IRM Energy Ltd
- Jamshri Realty Ltd-$
- Jayshree Chemicals Ltd
- Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd
- Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd
- Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd
- Kaycee Industries Ltd
- Kedia Construction Company Ltd
- Kiduja India Ltd
- Kinetic Engineering Ltd
- Kiran Vyapar Ltd
- Kalyani Steels Ltd
- Lee & Nee Softwares Exports Ltd
- LKP Securities Ltd
- Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd
- Mankind Pharma Ltd
- Mid India Industries Ltd
- M.K. Exim (India) Ltd
- One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
- Narbada Gems and Jewellery Ltd
- Nazara Technologies Ltd
- Neo Infracon Ltd
- NGL Fine Chem Ltd
- NMDC Ltd
- NMDC Steel Ltd
- Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd
- PCBL Chemical Ltd
- Pidilite Industries Ltd
- Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd
- Rossell Techsys Ltd
- Rashi Peripherals Ltd
- Rubicon Research Ltd
- Sal Automotive Ltd
- Sangam Finserv Ltd
- Saregama India Ltd
- Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Ltd
- Suncare Traders Ltd
- Sheela Foam Ltd
- Sharda Ispat Ltd
- Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd-$
- Signatureglobal (India) Ltd
- Sita Enterprises Ltd
- SKF India (Industrial) Ltd
- Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd
- Solar Industries India Ltd
- Starlit Power Systems Ltd
- Sterling Tools Ltd-$
- STL Networks Ltd
- Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd
- Sunshield Chemicals Ltd
- Suraj Products Ltd
- Suyog Telematics Ltd
- TCI Express Ltd
- The Investment Trust Of India Ltd
- Timex Group India Ltd-$
- Triveni Turbine Ltd
- Triumph International Finance India Ltd
- Trualt Bioenergy Ltd
- Ultracab (India) Ltd
- V2 Retail Ltd
- Valiant Communications Ltd-$
- Varun Beverages Ltd
- Veronica Production Ltd
- Yogi Sungwon (India) Ltd
- Zydus Wellness Ltd-$
