France implements fireworks ban for Bastille Day celebration after riots

In response to recent riots and unrest in France, the French government has issued a decree prohibiting the sale, possession, and transport of fireworks during the weekend of July 14. This decision comes after six consecutive nights of violence following the killing of a 17-year-old teenager by a police officer during a traffic stop.

The official decree, published in the Official Journal on Sunday, states that the ban aims to prevent the risk of public disorder during the July 14 festivities. The restriction on pyrotechnical articles and fireworks will be in effect until July 15. However, the ban does not apply to professionals or municipalities organising traditional fireworks displays for the Bastille Day celebrations.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, in an interview with Le Parisien, expressed concerns about the possibility of further riots and announced the deployment of significant resources to protect the French people during the national holiday. She referred to July 13-14 as "sensitive days."

During the recent unrest, fireworks were used as weapons against the French police by protesters and rioters. The incidents occurred in response to the fatal shooting of a teenager of North African descent named Nahel M. These events have reignited longstanding complaints about discrimination, police violence, and systemic racism within law enforcement in France.

Over the course of the six-day period, which affected multiple cities, more than 3,700 protesters were arrested, including 1,160 minors. The protesters set thousands of cars on fire, attacked schools, town halls, police stations, banks, and businesses, and caused damage to nearly a thousand buildings.

Following the subsiding of the riots, a march was prohibited for Adama Traore, a 24-year-old Black man who died in police custody in 2016. Despite the ban, approximately 2,000 protesters gathered in central Paris but were later dispersed by the police. They peacefully continued their march towards Boulevard Magenta instead.

Media reports indicate that around 30 similar demonstrations and protests are planned across France during the weekend, including in cities such as Lille, Marseille, Nantes, and Strasbourg.

Although fireworks are a traditional element of Bastille Day celebrations in France, their use during protests has raised concerns among French authorities.

Bastille Day, observed on July 14, marks France's national day and is typically celebrated with fireworks displays throughout the country.