France mass rape trial: 50 guilty, ex-husband gets 20 years in jail

Judges in Avignon, France, have convicted a man, Dominique Pelicot, of aggravated rape in one of the most shocking and high-profile sexual violence trials in the country’s history. The case, which also implicates 50 other men, centers on the prolonged and systematic abuse of Gisele Pelicot, Dominique’s ex-wife, who was drugged, raped, and unknowingly subjected to assaults by dozens of men over nearly a decade, according to a BBC report.

'Shame swapped sides'

For nearly 10 years, Gisele Pelicot was unknowingly drugged by her husband, who added crushed tranquilisers and sleeping pills to her food and drinks. The drugs caused severe memory loss and blackouts, leaving her unaware of the assaults that occurred while she was comatose.

During this period, Dominique recruited dozens of men through the now-banned website Coco.fr, inviting them to their home in the small village of Mazan, where they assaulted Gisele.

In a courageous move, Gisele chose to waive her anonymity, allowing the trial and her identity to be made public. She declared her intention to make “shame swap sides” from victims to perpetrators. Gisele described the devastating betrayal of someone she believed to be a loving husband, stating, “I thought we were a close couple. I was sacrificed on the altar of vice.”

How the crimes were exposed

The abuse came to light in 2020 when Dominique was arrested for unrelated charges after a supermarket security guard caught him taking photographs under women’s skirts. This led police to investigate his digital devices, where they uncovered videos of the assaults on Gisele. These recordings, which Dominique filmed during the attacks, became central evidence in the trial, leaving little room for the defendants to dispute their involvement.

Gisele has spoken openly about the years lost to her ex-husband’s actions, saying the drugs left her with fragmented memories and a decade-long void in her life. “These are rape scenes, not sex scenes,” she told the court, emphasisng the magnitude of the crimes committed against her.

Also Read

'Monsieur-Tout-Le-Monde'

Dominique Pelicot admitted to all charges, including drugging and raping his wife and recruiting other men to assault her. He faces a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. “I am a rapist,” he told the court, asking for forgiveness from his ex-wife and their three children. However, his actions have irreparably torn his family apart.

The 50 other accused men, ranging in age from 27 to 74, have been described by prosecutors as “Monsieur-Tout-Le-Monde” (Mr Everyman) due to their ordinary backgrounds. Among them are firefighters, lorry drivers, security guards, and even fathers with children. All but one face charges of aggravated rape and attempted rape, with prosecutors seeking sentences ranging from 4 to 20 years.

One defendant, Romain V, is accused of raping Gisele on six occasions while knowingly being HIV-positive. Prosecutors are asking for an 18-year sentence for him. Another defendant, Joseph C, a retired sports coach and grandfather, faces the lightest charge of aggravated sexual assault, with prosecutors recommending a four-year sentence.

Some defendants expressed remorse, with Cyril B apologising directly to Gisele and Jean-Pierre M telling the court, “I’m ashamed of myself, I’m disgusted.” However, many others denied their culpability, claiming they did not understand the situation or arguing over the legal definition of rape.

Public outrage and calls for reform

This case has highlighted significant gaps in France’s rape laws, which currently require proof of “violence, coercion, threat, or surprise” for a conviction. Defence lawyers have argued that prosecutors failed to establish intent to rape, a key requirement under the current law. Public prosecutor Laure Chabaud dismissed this defence, declaring in court, “Since she didn’t say anything, she gave her consent—this belongs to a bygone age.”

The trial has ignited nationwide protests, with thousands of demonstrators rallying in support of Gisele. Outside the courthouse, activists chanted a phrase used by her lawyers during the trial: “Shame is changing sides.”

Evidence that left no doubt

What makes this case particularly unusual is the presence of video evidence recorded by Dominique Pelicot himself. The footage, shown during the trial, captured the assaults on Gisele while she was unconscious. As a result, none of the accused could deny being present or participating in the assaults.

However, defence lawyers focused on the narrow legal definition of rape, hoping to argue that the lack of explicit resistance from Gisele invalidated the charges. This approach has drawn sharp criticism, with activists demanding that France adopt a consent-based legal framework similar to those in other European countries.

Gisele Pelicot: A reluctant hero

Throughout the trial, Gisele attended court almost daily, arriving in sunglasses and exuding a quiet determination. Despite becoming a feminist icon, she has resisted the label, telling her lawyer, Stephane Babonneau, that she is “just a normal woman” who wants her story to inspire others. “Women generally have a strength in them that they can’t even imagine,” she said. “That’s her message.”

While Gisele has received widespread acclaim for her bravery, she describes her inner life as “a field of ruins.” Her decision to go public has empowered countless survivors, but the personal cost has been immense.