From music mogul to legal trouble: What's going on with rapper P Diddy?

Sean Combs, the prominent rapper and music mogul known as P Diddy and Puff Daddy, has been denied bail after pleading not guilty to three felony charges. These charges, including allegations of sex trafficking, drug possession, and firearms offences, stem from his arrest on September 16 at a New York hotel. Combs now faces a criminal trial, with bail set at $50 million, which the court has denied.

Charges and allegations: What is Combs accused of?

The charges against the three-time Grammy winner and influential hip-hop producer include:

Racketeering conspiracy

Sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion

Interstate transportation to engage in prostitution According to the indictment issued by the Southern District of New York (SDNY), these charges carry severe penalties. Racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking could result in a life sentence, while transportation for purposes of prostitution carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

The legal document alleges that from 2008 onwards, Combs "abused, threatened, and coerced women and others" to fulfil his sexual desires and protect his reputation. Prosecutors claim that Combs created a "criminal enterprise" using his employees, industry influence, and resources, engaging in a range of criminal activities, including forced labour, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.

Combs allegedly organised drug-fuelled sexual performances known as "Freak Offs," which were described as elaborate events where he exerted control over victims. Prosecutors claim that these events, sometimes lasting days, involved giving victims controlled substances to ensure compliance. The indictment also reveals that Combs and his victims would receive intravenous fluids after these events due to exhaustion from drug use and physical exertion. Nearly 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant were seized from his homes during raids in Miami and Los Angeles.

The document further claims that Combs used violence, threats, and intimidation, including kidnapping and arson, to control witnesses and prevent them from speaking out against him.

Combs’s response and legal defence



Sean Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, expressed disappointment with the prosecution's decision to pursue the case, stating that the charges are unjust. "Diddy is an imperfect person but is not a criminal," Agnifilo said, urging the public to withhold judgment until all the facts are revealed. Combs’s legal team emphasised his cooperation with the investigation, noting that he voluntarily relocated to New York in anticipation of the charges.

Despite his defence team's confidence, Combs remains behind bars, with his lawyer stating: "We're going to go get Combs out of jail."

Bail denied: Why was Combs refused bail?



The rapper’s legal team proposed a $50 million bail package, offering home detention, GPS monitoring, and strict visitation limitations in exchange for his release. However, prosecutor Emily Johnson argued against granting bail, citing Combs's history of intimidating accusers and witnesses.

Johnson highlighted text messages from women involved in the "Freak Offs" who alleged that Combs had threatened to release explicit videos of them if they spoke out. She further accused Combs's defence of minimising the severity of his violent behaviour.

Ultimately, US district judge Andrew L Carter denied bail, stating that the prosecution had provided "clear and convincing evidence" that no conditions could ensure the safety of the community or prevent Combs from tampering with witnesses.

A history of allegations: Previous accusations against Diddy



These charges are not the first time Sean Combs has faced serious allegations. Since November 2023, he has been battling civil lawsuits alleging rape, sexual assault, and forced drugging.

The first major allegation came from Combs’s ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie, who filed a lawsuit claiming she had been trafficked, raped, drugged, and physically abused by Combs over a 10-year period. Although Combs denied these accusations, the case was settled privately just a day after it was filed.

Additional allegations have surfaced over the years, including a 1991 claim by Joie Dickerson-Neal, who accused Combs of drugging and sexually assaulting her while she was a student at Syracuse University. A former model also accused him of sexual assault in 2003, and a separate allegation in May involved a fashion student who claimed Combs assaulted her two decades ago.

Combs was also implicated in a lawsuit involving his son, in which a woman accused him of facilitating an environment that led to her sexual assault aboard a yacht. Both father and son have denied these claims.

In a separate suit, singer Dawn Richard described years of psychological and physical abuse, accusing Combs of groping and exploitation during her career’s early stages.

New allegations following Diddy's arrest



Since Diddy's arrest, two more women have filed lawsuits against Combs. Thalia Graves, one of the accusers, alleges that she was raped by Combs and his head of security at his studio, with the assault recorded on video. Another woman, identified as Jane Doe, has claimed she was repeatedly raped and drugged at Combs's residences, later suffering a miscarriage after alleged pressure from Combs's associates to have an abortion.

In response to the new allegations, Combs's legal team has maintained his innocence. His lawyer issued a statement saying, "No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won't change the fact that Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone."

What happens next?



Combs is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center as the legal process moves forward. A trial date has not yet been set, but prosecutors have stated that their investigation is ongoing. They have already interviewed over 50 victims and witnesses, and expect more individuals to come forward with information.

US Attorney Damian Williams, during a press conference, stressed that the investigation remains "very active and ongoing," hinting that Combs’s associates could also face charges.

Combs’s denial and defence



Despite the numerous allegations, Combs continues to deny any wrongdoing. In December, he described the claims as "sickening" and accused the accusers of seeking a "quick payday." He remains steadfast in his fight to clear his name, stating: "I will fight for my name, my family, and for the truth."

As the case unfolds, all eyes will now be on the courtroom, where Sean Combs faces the fight of his life.