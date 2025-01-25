Gaza ceasefire: Who are the four Israeli soldiers freed by Hamas?

Hamas released four young female Israeli soldiers on Saturday after more than 15 months in captivity. The release of the four comes days into a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and is part of a long and uncertain process aimed at eventually ending the war.

Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag were captured when Hamas-led militants overran the Nahal Oz military base during the Oct 7, 2023 attack that ignited the war, killing over 60 soldiers there.

A fifth female soldier in their unit, Agam Berger, 20, was abducted with them but not included in the release. Video of the abduction of the five female soldiers, who had worked as spotters monitoring threats along the border, was widely circulated.

Israel and Hamas have agreed in the ceasefire's first phase to a gradual release of 33 hostages in Gaza, in exchange for almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Three hostages were released previously during this truce in exchange for 90 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

The truce and release of hostages has sparked both hope and fear among Israelis. Many worry that the ceasefire could collapse before all the hostages return, or that those released will arrive in poor health. Others worry that the number of captives who have died is higher than expected.

Some 250 people were kidnapped during Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack that triggered 15 months of war. More than 90 hostages remain in Gaza, although at least a third are believed to be dead. The others were released, rescued, or their bodies were recovered.

Israel's military campaign has killed over 47,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which does not say how many were fighters but says more than half were women or children.

Here's a look at the four hostages released on Saturday: Liri Albag, 19 Liri Albag was featured in a video Hamas released in early January, filmed under duress. Her family said the video was difficult to watch because of Albag's clear emotional distress. They were particularly active in the protest movement pushing for a deal with Hamas to bring the hostages home.

Liri, if you're hearing us, tell the others that all the families are moving heaven and earth and want their children home, and we will fight until all hostages are returned, her father said in a statement after the video was released.

Karina Ariev, 20 Just before Karina Ariev was kidnapped, she she sent a message to her family, saying: If I don't live, take care of mom and dad all their lives. Don't give up, live, according to Israeli media. Her family said she loves to cook, sing, dance and write poetry.

In January 2024, she was featured in a video along with Gilboa and Doron Steinbrecher, who was released last weekend.

Daniella Gilboa, 20 After the kidnapping, her parents changed her name from Danielle to Daniella, a Jewish tradition that is believed to bring God's protection.

In video of the kidnapping, Gilboa seems to have a foot injury as she is forced into the jeep that took her to Gaza.

Gilboa, from Petah Tikva, a suburb of Tel Aviv, played piano and studied music in high school. She dreams of being a singer, according to Israeli media.

Naama Levy, 20 The footage from Levy's kidnapping, in which she is wearing gray sweatpants covered in blood, was shown around the world.

Levy is a triathlete. When she was younger, she participated in the Hands of Peace delegation, which brings together Americans, Israelis and Palestinians to work on coexistence.

From footage of the kidnappings, it seems that Levy was taken separately from the other lookout soldiers, leading her family to worry she was in captivity alone for much of the time.

The following three hostages were released on Jan 19, the first day of the ceasefire: Romi Gonen, 24 Romi Gonen was kidnapped from the Nova music festival in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. That morning, Gonen's mother, Merav, and her eldest daughter spent nearly five hours speaking to Gonen as militants marauded through the festival grounds. Gonen told her family that roads clogged with abandoned cars made escape impossible and that she would seek shelter in some bushes.

Over the past 15 months, Merav Gonen has been one of the most outspoken voices advocating for the return of the hostages, appearing nearly daily on Israeli news programs and traveling abroad on missions.

Emily Damari, 28 Emily Damari is a British-Israeli citizen kidnapped from her apartment on Kibbutz Kfar Aza, a communal farming village hit hard by Hamas' assault. She lived in a small apartment in a neighborhood for young adults, the closest part of the kibbutz to Gaza. Militants broke through the border fence of the kibbutz and ransacked the neighborhood.

Damari's mother, Mandy, said she loves music, traveling, soccer, good food, karaoke and hats. Kibbutz Kfar Aza said that Damari was often the glue that held her close-knit friend group together and she was always organizing gatherings of friends around the best barbecue corner in the entire kibbutz.

Doron Steinbrecher, 31 Doron Steinbrecher is a veterinary nurse who loves animals, and a neighbor to Damari in Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Steinbrecher holds both Israeli and Romanian citizenship.

Steinbrecher was featured in a video released by Hamas on Jan. 26, 2024, along with two female Israeli soldiers. Her brother said the video gave them hope that she was alive but sparked concern because she looked tired, weak and gaunt.