Israel committed to getting all hostages: Netanyahu after 3 women released

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reaffirmed its commitment to securing the release of all hostages after the Hamas handed over the three Israeli women as part of the first phase of the landmark Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Three women have been in captivity for 471 days since October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel killing over 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting over 200 others. Over 46,000 Palestinians have been also killed in Gaza in Israel's counter-offensive against Hamas. Earlier, over 100 hostages were freed during the weeklong ceasefire in November 2023.

The ceasefire deal was announced last week.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister of Israel wrote, "The Government of Israel embraces the three women who have returned. Their families have been updated by the relevant authorities that they are with our forces."

"The Government of Israel is committed to returning all of the hostages and missing," the post added.

Following the announcement of the release, Israel Defence Force spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated "Today, as part of these ongoing efforts, we welcomed home three hostages, three young women, after 471 days in Hamas captivity...Today, we salute and embrace them and their families as they reunite after so long."

The three women hostages released are --Romi Gnen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher.

While adressing a briefing he said, "Emily, Doron, and Romi are now in safe hands. Minutes ago, Emily, Doron, and Romi were reunited with IDF and ISA forces--they are now with us and on their way home. They are on their way to the IDF's initial reception center, where they will receive initial medical care and be reunited with their families. From there, they will be transferred to the hospital."

"Emily Tehila Damari, who was abducted from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, marked her 28th birthday in captivity. Doron Steinbrecher, who was abducted from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, marked her 31st birthday in captivity. Romi Gonen, from Kfar Vradim, was abducted from the 'Nova' music festival and marked her 24th birthday in captivity," he added.

He further added that Israel eagerly waiting for all the hostages to be released that are still being held in Gaza

"Alongside the immense excitement, our hearts are with all the hostages still being held in Gaza under inhumane conditions, and we eagerly await their return," he said.

"The first stage of the agreement is expected to last approximately 42 days. Today, the first three hostages returned. From now on, three to four additional hostages will be released each week," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, the Prime Minister's Office of Israel confirmed the implementation of the first phase of the ceasefire and hostage release deal, which came into effect at 11:15 am local time. It marks the beginning of the framework aimed at securing the release of more hostages and facilitating much-needed aid to Gaza.