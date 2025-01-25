Hamas frees 4 Israeli women soldiers in major prisoner swap under ceasefire

Hamas on Saturday released four Israeli female soldiers in exchange for about 200 Palestinian prisoners, a key step in the fragile ceasefire aimed at ending the 15-month-long war in Gaza.

The soldiers—Karina Ariev, Daniela Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag— were handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza, according to news agency AFP. They were stationed at a border observation post when they were captured during the October 7, 2023, attack, where Hamas fighters overran their base. Reuters reported that one of the soldiers was held by the Islamic Jihad faction.

Second swap under ceasefire

This is the second prisoner exchange since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas started on January 19. Earlier, Hamas released three Israeli civilians in exchange for 90 Palestinian prisoners.

The ceasefire deal, brokered by Qatar and Egypt with US support, pauses fighting and sets the stage for further negotiations. In the first phase of the agreement, Hamas will release 33 hostages, including children, women, and elderly individuals, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. Israel has also agreed to pull back troops from certain areas of Gaza.

Steps toward peace

The next phase will focus on freeing the remaining hostages, including military-aged men, and a potential full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. The region has been devastated by 15 months of fighting, leaving thousands dead and entire neighbourhoods in ruins.

The conflict intensified after the October 7 Hamas attack, which killed 1,200 people and saw over 250 hostages taken to Gaza. Since then, Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 47,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials.

(With agency inputs)