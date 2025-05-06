German MPs to vote again for Chancellor after Merz loses first ballot

German lawmakers are set to vote on the next chancellor again on Tuesday afternoon, hours after Friedrich Merz failed to win the first round in parliament in a historic defeat.
Merz, the conservative leader, had been expected to smoothly win the vote to become Germany's 10th chancellor since World War II. A candidate for chancellor has never failed to win on the first ballot in post-war Germany.
Merz needed a majority of 316 out of 630 votes in a secret ballot but only received 310 votes well short of the 328 seats held by his coalition.
The lower house of parliament has 14 days to elect a candidate with an absolute majority.
Merz can run again, but other lawmakers can also throw their hat in the ring.
